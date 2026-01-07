Sahu Garapati: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, along with producer Sahu Garapati, is producing Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film is set to release on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival. Both producers are confident about the film’s outcome and believe audiences will witness a refreshing side of Chiranjeevi.
“This is a milestone project for me, and it’s a great honour to produce a film with my father,” says Sushmita, adding, “It’s a core-genre film directed by Anil Ravipudi, who is a specialist in this space. Working with Sahu Garapati has been a beautiful journey. It’s been an enjoyable and fulfilling project.”
When asked why she chose to collaborate with another producer instead of producing the film independently with her father, Sushmita says, “It’s not about solo or joint production. What matters most is the right content, actor, and director. When a good story and strong collaboration come together, why not work as a team? It’s a great opportunity.”
Sushmita, who is also a costume designer and has previously worked on her father’s films, clarified that she was not directly involved as a stylist for this project. “We hired a stylist for the film, but I did give my inputs. Outfits were selected based on my father’s fitness and body maintenance, and we also took inputs from director Anil on how he envisioned the character.”
Speaking about Chiranjeevi’s performance, Sushmita believes the film showcases him in a fresh light. “Whether it’s his acting or expressions, audiences will see a new side of him—one that also connects with the present generation. There’s a touch of his earlier films like Rowdy Alludu in his performance. He didn’t just lose weight for the role but maintained his fitness consistently throughout the shoot.”
With multiple films releasing during Sankranthi, producer Sahu Garapati points out that competition is not a concern. “Big films releasing during Sankranthi is nothing new. We already have distributors on board, so theatre availability won’t be an issue. Since many films are releasing, everyone has to adjust and accommodate each other.”
Regarding ticket pricing, Sahu stated that a final decision has yet to be made. “We are still in discussions with the government. Once we get clarity, we will announce the ticket prices.” Referring to the recent Telangana government order on ticket pricing and the subsequent legal challenge, he adds, “Yes, we are aware of it. Pawan Kalyan had also suggested forming a committee for a uniform and permanent ticket pricing system. However, for our film, we have not yet approached anyone.”
Regarding the Telangana government’s request for contributions towards Film Federation Employees during premiere shows, Sahu says, “We have already agreed to provide funds. The amount can be collected directly from distributors, and the contribution can be transferred from the premiere ticket collections to the specified account.”
Talking about Venkatesh’s role in the film, Sahu reveals that it isn't just another cameo but a crucial one. “His character is very impactful and plays a key role in the narrative. He portrays a rich individual, and his contribution adds significant weight to the film.”
Sahu also mentions that director Anil Ravipudi has been handling promotions independently. “Anil’s promotional style is unique. When he takes charge, no one else is required. He carries the film on his shoulders.”
When questioned about reports of Chiranjeevi undergoing knee surgery, both producers chose not to comment in detail. However, confirming his presence at upcoming events, they say, “He will definitely attend the pre-release event. He’s currently busy with post-production work and has also been in touch with overseas distributors.”
Sharing the experience of working with her father, Sushmita says she learnt something new every day. “I’ve learned that when we take up any work, we must give it our complete effort — mind, body, and soul. The result may not be in our control, but sincere effort always is. That’s a lesson I’ve learned from him.”
She added that while Chiranjeevi is jovial at home, he becomes extremely focused at work. “Once he enters the studio, he completely transforms and is fully dedicated to his work.”
Addressing competition from the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which stars Vijay and is releasing in Telugu as well, Sahu Garapati clarified that it is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari, which he also produced. “Not everyone gets this kind of competition, and I consider myself lucky,” he says. Responding to claims that it isn’t a complete remake, he adds, “It is a remake. If you watch the trailer, it’s very clear. Credits may not appear in the trailer, but Anil Ravipudi’s name will be there when the film releases.”
In Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Nayanthara’s character is named Sasirekha. When asked why the name Surekha — Chiranjeevi’s real-life wife’s name — was not used, Sushmita says, “My mother did not give permission.”
She also revealed that the film’s title was entirely director Anil Ravipudi’s idea. “He wanted the audience to feel that the film truly belongs to Chiranjeevi, which is why he chose my father’s original name as the title.”
Finally, when asked about producing a film with her uncle and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Sushmita says, “Yes, I’ve spoken to him. I’m waiting for my turn to produce a film with him.”