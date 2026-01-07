Sahu Garapati: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari

Addressing competition from the Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which stars Vijay and is releasing in Telugu as well, Sahu Garapati clarified that it is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari, which he also produced. “Not everyone gets this kind of competition, and I consider myself lucky,” he says. Responding to claims that it isn’t a complete remake, he adds, “It is a remake. If you watch the trailer, it’s very clear. Credits may not appear in the trailer, but Anil Ravipudi’s name will be there when the film releases.”