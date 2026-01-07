Sakshi Vaidya: I don't mind waiting for the right opportunity

Sakshi Vaidya made her debut as a lead with Agent, opposite Akhil Akkineni. Released in 2023, the film was followed by Gandeevadhari Arjuna later that year, in which she was seen alongside Varun Tej. After a brief gap, the actor is now returning to Telugu cinema with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, this time opposite Sharwanand.
When asked about the gap and what she had been doing all these days, Sakshi says, “I was in Mumbai, waiting for the right opportunity.” She further reveals that producer Anil Sunkara had expressed his interest in working with her again during the Agent pre-release event. “That’s how Nari Nari Naduma Murari happened. I was the first choice for the Nithya character,” she adds.
Describing the film, Sakshi says it is a feel-good entertainer packed with humour. “Nithya’s character is very close to who I am—innocent, trusting, and perhaps too innocent for the world,” she says, before adding that she completed the shoot last month.
Apart from Sharwanand, the film features actors such as Vennela Kishore, VK Naresh, and Sampath Raj. “Everyone was very easy to work with. I enjoyed the shooting a lot. Watching Vennela Kishore was the most fun—he is completely different on screen and in real life. Naresh, being a senior actor, always stays in character, even off camera. They are all hardcore entertainers, and it was a great experience working with them,” she says.
Sakshi says working with Sharwanand was effortless. “His comic timing is excellent, which makes it easier for co-actors to flow naturally in scenes,” she says. On whether language becomes a barrier while performing comedy, Sakshi explains, “Language can be a challenge during casual conversations on set, but when it comes to dialogues, it’s not a problem. The director gave me enough time to understand the lines and supported me throughout the shooting.”
Speaking about director Ram Abbaraju, she says he stands out from most directors. “Usually, directors are under a lot of stress during shoots, but Ram is different. Comedy is his biggest strength. He is always smiling behind the camera and brings a very positive energy to the set.”
Although both her films in 2023 released within months of each other, they failed to perform well at the box office. Reflecting on that phase, Sakshi says, “I realised that the only thing I could do was work on myself. I made a conscious decision not to sign films just for the sake of offers. I wanted to wait for the right opportunity, and that’s how Nari Nari Naduma Murari came to me.”
She also spoke about her Malayalam film Haal, which released on December 25 last year. “The film is doing well in Kerala. Since Mohanlal’s film was released at the same time, Haal picked up from the second week,” says the actor. Comparing Malayalam and Telugu industries, she noted that the main difference lies in the working hours. “Malayalam films involve longer working hours, which can be hectic, but it’s also a lot of fun. Kerala is a beautiful place.”
Sakshi says she prepared extensively for Nari Nari Naduma Murari. “I attended workshops and spent nearly a month understanding my character,” she says. Comparing this film with her earlier projects, she adds, “This film connects with everyone, especially family audiences.”
Samyuktha plays the other female lead in the film. When asked about sharing the screen space, Sakshi says, “I never thought about how much screen time each actress gets. When I heard the narration, I was just grateful for a good story and a strong role. I want to be part of good cinema—that’s all that matters to me.” Speaking about Samyuktha, Sakshi says, “She is very sweet and extremely helpful. With so many actors and scenes, there’s often chaos on set, and Samyuktha was always there to guide and support me.”
Talking about the songs, she clarifies that they are not typical dance numbers. “They are more like happy romantic songs. The experience was lovely,” she says, adding that co-actors, especially Sharwanand, Vennela Kishore, and Sampath Raj, helped her with comic timing.
The film is set to release during the Sankranthi festival. When asked about her celebration plans, the actor reveals, “In the South, Sankranthi is celebrated on a grand scale. We celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, our New Year. There are similarities like family gatherings, sweets, and kites, but Sankranthi here is much bigger.”
Hailing from Maharashtra, Sakshi has worked in Telugu and Malayalam films. She admits that language is not her strong suit, though she understands it well. “It’s always an adventurous experience. I’ve learned that everyone sounds the same while scolding or cracking jokes,” she laughs.
On why she hasn’t ventured into Hindi cinema, the actor says, “I’ve given many auditions, but nothing exciting came my way. I don’t want to do a film just because of the language — I need to feel excited about the project.”
On upcoming projects, Sakshi reveals that she has signed a new film but is waiting for an official announcement. “The producers will announce it soon. I can’t reveal it myself,” she signs off.