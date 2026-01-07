Sakshi Vaidya: I don't mind waiting for the right opportunity

Samyuktha plays the other female lead in the film. When asked about sharing the screen space, Sakshi says, “I never thought about how much screen time each actress gets. When I heard the narration, I was just grateful for a good story and a strong role. I want to be part of good cinema—that’s all that matters to me.” Speaking about Samyuktha, Sakshi says, “She is very sweet and extremely helpful. With so many actors and scenes, there’s often chaos on set, and Samyuktha was always there to guide and support me.”