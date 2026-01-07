Anupama Parameswaran's next titled Crazy Kalyanam

Anupama Parameswaran continues to stay busy across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. The actress was recently seen in the women-centric film Paradha and the thriller Kishkindhapuri. Both films were released in 2025 and received appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Now, Anupama has signed another Telugu project titled Crazy Kalyanam, which is set against a wedding.
Directed by Badrappa Gajula and produced by Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy, the makers officially announced the film’s title on Monday. Along with Anupama, the film features Tharun Bhascker, VK Naresh, and Akhil Uddemari of Raju Weds Rambai fame in prominent lead roles.
Set in a wedding milieu, Crazy Kalyanam is designed as a complete entertainer filled with humour, emotions, and celebratory moments. The story revolves around marriage and relationships, promising wholesome entertainment for family audiences. Major portions of the film were shot across rural locations in Telangana, lending authenticity and a strong local flavour to the narrative.
Music for the film is composed by Suresh Bobbili, who earlier delivered popular soundtracks for The Great Pre-Wedding Show and Raju Weds Rambai.