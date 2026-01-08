Couple Friendly set for Valentine’s Day theatrical release

Starring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi in the lead roles, Couple Friendly is all set to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day, February 14. The film is presented by leading production house UV Creations, while UV Concepts is producing it in both Telugu and Tamil. Ashwin Chandrasekhar serves as the director.
Santosh Sobhan, who has featured in several films so far, is hopeful that Couple Friendly will give him a commercial breakthrough.
On the other hand, Manasa Varanasi, Femina Miss India, is making her second film with this project. She made her acting debut with Devaki Nandana Vasudeva and received appreciation for her performance.
Designed as a musical romantic love story, Couple Friendly is expected to appeal to both youth and family audiences. The makers officially announced the release date on Wednesday and also unveiled a special promotional video featuring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi.