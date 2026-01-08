Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu get relief from Telangana High Court

The Telangana High Court has granted relief to the producers of Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The producers had approached the court seeking modification of an earlier order passed by a judge on December 9, which prohibited any increase in ticket prices for upcoming films.
While hearing the petitions, the High Court clarified that the earlier single-bench order was applicable only to films such as Pushpa 2, Game Changer, OG, and Akhanda 2. The court left the decision on ticket price enhancement for The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to the discretion of the State Government.
With this clarification, the producers of both films have received significant relief and are now free to approach the Telangana government for permission to increase ticket prices. The producers informed the court that they had already submitted an application to the Secretary, Home Department, seeking approval for benefit shows and a ticket price hike, and requested the authorities to examine the same.
The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is scheduled to release on January 9, with premiere shows planned for the night of January 8. Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar play the female leads.
Meanwhile, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is set to hit the screens on January 12, with Nayanthara playing the female lead, and Venkatesh also being part of the cast.