Ram Abbaraju of Nari Nari Naduma Murari: I want to make only entertaining films

Director Ram Abbaraju, popularly known as Sai in the industry, is in the Sankranthi race this year with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which is slated for a January 14 release. Having entered the film industry nearly 15 years ago as an assistant director as Sai, he changed his name to Ram once he became a director. He has now emerged as one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the comedy space. This is his third directorial venture, following the successful Samajavaragamana and Vivaha Bhojanambu. Among them, Samajavaragamana turned out to be a blockbuster and firmly established Ram as a director who believes in clean entertainment.
“I grew up in a large joint family with my aunts, uncles, and cousins. Whenever we went to watch films together, the best feeling was coming out of the theatre happy, without any discomfort. That’s when I decided I wanted to make only comedy-based entertainment films that families can enjoy together,” says Ram.
In Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Sharwanand plays the lead role, while Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha are seen as the female leads.
Clarifying his role in the filmmaking process, Ram says, “I don’t write stories. I am only a director. Bhanu Bhogavarapu wrote the story, Nandu penned the dialogues, and I directed the film. Our combination has continued from my first film to this third one, and we want to take it forward.”
He adds that their process usually begins with a core idea. “We take a point and build the story around it. There is scope to tell many stories with entertainment at the center,” he explains.
Interestingly, Nari Nari Naduma Murari was not written with Sharwanand in mind. “After completing the script, we were searching for a lead actor. Around that time, Sharwanand called us asking for a story. We narrated this one, and he immediately agreed. That’s how it happened,” Ram reveals.
The director also clarifies that a Sankranthi release was not part of the original plan. “We initially wanted to release the film during Dasara or Deepavali. However, Sharwanand’s other film Biker, which was planned for December, got postponed. That’s when the producers decided to bring Nari Nari Naduma Murari for Sankranthi,” he says, adding that no changes were made to the story to suit the festival season.
Talking about the storyline, Ram shares that the film revolves around a man who is in love with a woman when his ex-girlfriend unexpectedly enters his life. “There is an interesting twist, but I don’t want to reveal it now. If I do, the curiosity will be gone,” he smiles. He also points out that the film is completely different from Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, despite surface-level similarities. “Though both films involve an ex-girlfriend, the treatment and conflict are entirely different,” he clarifies.
Sharwanand’s lean and youthful appearance in the film has also caught attention. “He had already lost weight for Biker and was shooting both films simultaneously. That worked in our favour, as he looks young and fit in my film,” Ram says. He feels the actor looks particularly fresh because he returned to comedy after a series of serious roles. “After films like Express Raja, Run Raja Run, and Mahanubhavudu, he did a few intense subjects. After a long gap, he is back to entertainment, and that freshness shows on screen.”
Ram praises Sharwanand’s script sense as well. “He always looks for a strong story and a good character. Once, I asked him how he agreed to play an old man with a teenage daughter in Malli Malli Idi Rani Raju. He told me, ‘I only look at the story.’ That’s the kind of actor he is. His comic timing and punch dialogue delivery in this film are superb,” he says.
Ram mentions EVV Satyanarayana and Jandhyala as the filmmakers who inspired him. “They mastered clean comedy. I want to make films that the entire family can watch without embarrassment and continue doing that in my future projects as well,” he asserts.
Ram believes his films connect with audiences because they reflect real-life situations. “I keenly observe society and keep track of what’s happening around me. Even though my stories are fictional, the situations are relatable. People feel that something similar happened in their neighborhood or family, and that’s when cinema truly connects,” he explains.
Actor Sree Vishnu makes a cameo appearance in Nari Nari Naduma Murari. “There was scope for a cameo by a popular actor. Many were busy, so I approached Sree Vishnu, who is very close to me. He immediately agreed,” says Ram.
Their collaboration will continue, as Ram confirms his next film is also with Sree Vishnu. “Yes, it’s a crime comedy, and Mythri Movie Makers is producing it,” he reveals. He also mentions that there is a sequel planned for Samajavaragamana, although not immediately. “It will happen after my next film and once Sree Vishnu completes his other commitments.”
Though Bhanu Bhogavarapu is now directing films and dialogue writer Nandu is also making his directorial debut, Ram says he wants to continue working with both of them. “As a director, I know my strengths. If writers give me ten ideas, I know which ones to pick. Like in cooking, ingredients are important, but the chef matters too,” he says, adding that he prefers to focus only on direction and considers himself old-school in that sense.
Ram agrees that there is a shortage of writers in the industry. “Many writers now want to become directors, and that could be one reason for the shortage,” he observes. However, he says it doesn’t affect him much. “I have my own team of writers and many stories to tell,” he signs off confidently.