Ram Abbaraju of Nari Nari Naduma Murari: I want to make only entertaining films

Director Ram Abbaraju, popularly known as Sai in the industry, is in the Sankranthi race this year with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which is slated for a January 14 release. Having entered the film industry nearly 15 years ago as an assistant director as Sai, he changed his name to Ram once he became a director. He has now emerged as one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the comedy space. This is his third directorial venture, following the successful Samajavaragamana and Vivaha Bhojanambu. Among them, Samajavaragamana turned out to be a blockbuster and firmly established Ram as a director who believes in clean entertainment.