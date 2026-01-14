Meenakshi Chaudhary: I wanted to quit films after first day of my web series shoot

In a short span of time, Meenakshi Chaudhary has shared the screen with top stars like Vijay and Mahesh Babu. But her career takes on an even more special note with her third consecutive Sankranthi release. Starting with Guntur Kaaram in 2024, followed by Sankranthiki Vasthunnam in 2025, and now Anaganaga Oka Raju opposite Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi says, "It’s just a coincidence, but I’m very happy my films are releasing during the Sankranthi festival."
Talking about her character in Anaganaga Oka Raju, she explains, "I play Charulatha, a pampered 'daddy’s princess' who’s a rich, spoiled kid. She’s innocent and cute, not dumb, but quite naïve." Meenakshi also reflects on how different Charulatha is from her real self: “This role is the complete opposite of who I am in real life. I’m a very rational, practical person, while Charulatha is emotional and sensitive. It’s challenging, but also a fun experience to play this character.”
This film marks her first full comic role. “I had done a bit of comedy in Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, but my role there was serious. In Anaganaga Oka Raju, however, it’s all about comedy. This is the first time I’m doing such a role,” she says. To prepare for it, she shares, “I observed the behavior of my friends back in college, and I used that as inspiration for this role.”
Working with Naveen Polishetty has been a valuable learning experience for her. “It’s like a complete cinema school working with him. His comic timing is on point,” she says. Meenakshi adds that mastering comedy is no easy task: “Comedy is all about timing. When delivering punchlines, you need to hit the right moment. It’s a challenge, and for this character, I have to put in extra effort.”
Language plays a key role in her comic performance. “I can speak Telugu and I’m still learning. For comedy, understanding the language fully is essential to deliver my punchlines effectively. I don’t know everything yet, but I can understand it well,” she says.
When asked about her approach to acting, she notes, "I’m a director’s actor. I don’t go in with preconceived notions. I do exactly what the director wants, though I do share my ideas and suggestions.” Reflecting on her role as Charulatha, she says, “I’ve been able to bring out the comedy in a natural way, thanks to my improving Telugu skills.”
Meenakshi also shares that Anaganaga Oka Raju is quite different from her in real life. "I’m very logical and detached. I only attach myself to things that bring me joy. Charulatha, on the other hand, is deeply emotional and sensitive," she says.
In the past, actor Krishna was known for releasing his films during Sankranthi. Now, Meenakshi’s films are making their way to the big screen at this time. “Sankranthi brings a festive mood, and it feels great that my films are part of that celebration. Though I don’t get to celebrate much because of work, it’s still the best Sankranthi experience,” she adds.
For the first time in this film, Meenakshi dances. "I’m a shy person in real life, so dancing made me nervous. But the songs are fun, cute, and massy, and I had a great time performing them," she says. Shooting in the Godavari region was another memorable experience for her. "The people were so warm and welcoming. I had some delicious food — biryanis, prawns, and pootharekulu. We also visited Shakti Peetham, which was a beautiful experience," she recalls.
In 2024, six of Meenakshi’s films were released, and she had a major hit with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam last year. Now, she’s gearing up for Anaganaga Oka Raju this Sankranthi and has more projects lined up. When asked if she feels settled in the industry, she says, "My definition of being ‘settled’ is different. Once you feel settled, you become complacent, and there’s always someone waiting to take your place. There’s a constant race in this industry. New people keep coming in, and I have to keep evolving by doing diverse roles. For me, having work in hand is what matters the most."
With several female actors in competition, Meenakshi is excited about the strong roles being written for women. “It’s great to see strong female characters in films, especially during Sankranthi. Women play an important role in everyone’s life, and we need more powerful roles for women on screen. Samantha’s recent teaser, for example, is absolutely kick-ass. If women get more strong roles, it’ll be a revolution,” she says.
Despite her success, Meenakshi remains grounded. "I still show up on time, learn my lines, and work hard. I never stop learning, and I’m always striving to try something different. When I did Lucky Bhaskar, people told me I shouldn’t play a mother at my young age. But I did it, and then I played a cop, and now I’m doing a fun young role in Anaganaga Oka Raju,” she says.
She also stresses that she doesn't choose projects based on the lead actor. “I look at the story, my role, and how much value I can add to the project. It’s not about acting with a big star; if I fit into a role, I’ll take it, no matter who the actor is," she says.
On her journey from small roles to bigger projects, Meenakshi reflects, "I started with small projects, and today, I’m where I am because of my hard work and the choices I made. My career is a result of destiny, but I worked hard for it.”
When asked about her limited film releases in 2025, she shares, “Sometimes, one film can have a huge impact. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam was enough to leave a mark. Even a child from my community calls me by my character name, Meenu, which shows the impact of that film. It’s not about the number of films; it’s about the impact they create.”
Finally, talking about competition, she adds, “It’s always there. I’ve faced competition since my school days and during Miss India. What matters is how well you do your work. Competition exists everywhere, but it’s about continuous hard work.
Reflecting on her first web series Out of Love, Meenakshi admits, “I cried on my first day of the shoot and wanted to quit. But my manager told me I had a contract, so I had to continue. That was a learning experience, and I learned what it truly means to be an actor beyond just glamour. If a good Hindi film or web series comes my way, I’m ready.”
Meenakshi also mentions that she continues to receive offers from Hindi cinema. “I get offers from both Telugu and Hindi industries. I pick the best role, no matter the language. Everything I’ve achieved is because of my own decisions and experiences,” she says.
On her upcoming projects, she shares, "I’m doing a film with Naga Chaitanya, among others. The production teams will announce the details soon.”
A spiritual person, Meenakshi says, “I’m a strong believer in Sai Baba, and I wear a ring for that. My mother also gave me a ring to wear. Recently, I visited Tirupati and got a thread there. It’s something I cherish.”
Her latest film watch in theatres? Avatar: Ash and Fire.