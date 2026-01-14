Meenakshi Chaudhary: I wanted to quit films after first day of my web series shoot

In 2024, six of Meenakshi’s films were released, and she had a major hit with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam last year. Now, she’s gearing up for Anaganaga Oka Raju this Sankranthi and has more projects lined up. When asked if she feels settled in the industry, she says, "My definition of being ‘settled’ is different. Once you feel settled, you become complacent, and there’s always someone waiting to take your place. There’s a constant race in this industry. New people keep coming in, and I have to keep evolving by doing diverse roles. For me, having work in hand is what matters the most."