Ashika Ranganath: Glamour isn't about hotness but about portraying a woman’s beauty gracefully

She is seen in glamorous outfits throughout the film, especially in the songs. When asked about the costumes and who decides them, Ashika explains, “We discuss the outfits and then decide unanimously. The most important thing is that the actor should be comfortable. If you’re not comfortable, there’s no need to wear it. No one forces us, and we are aware of what we are wearing. Today’s generation of girls knows very well what to wear and what not.”