Ashika Ranganath: Glamour isn't about hotness but about portraying a woman’s beauty gracefully

Ashika Ranganath’s second Telugu film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi was released on Tuesday. She plays one of the female leads opposite Ravi Teja in the film, directed by Kishore Tirumala. Ashika made her Telugu debut with Naa Saami Ranga opposite Nagarjuna, and this marks her second outing in Telugu cinema. She has also completed another Telugu project, Vishwambhara, opposite Chiranjeevi, which is slated for a summer release.
In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Ashika is seen in a glamorous role, including a scene where she appears in a bikini. Talking about it, she says, “I played a bold role for the first time. If you watch the trailer, you can see me wearing a bikini in my introduction scene. I was a little sceptical initially, but the director and Ravi Teja sir made sure that I was comfortable.”
She is seen in glamorous outfits throughout the film, especially in the songs. When asked about the costumes and who decides them, Ashika explains, “We discuss the outfits and then decide unanimously. The most important thing is that the actor should be comfortable. If you’re not comfortable, there’s no need to wear it. No one forces us, and we are aware of what we are wearing. Today’s generation of girls knows very well what to wear and what not.”
Clarifying further, she adds, “If you look at my costumes in the film, the director wanted to present me beautifully. It’s not about hotness or vulgarity, but about portraying a woman’s beauty in a graceful way.”
Ashika also mentioned that while she has done glamorous roles in Kannada cinema, this was the first time she portrayed such a bold avatar. “I wanted my second Telugu film to be different from my first one. That’s why I chose this role. It’s not done for commercial glamour alone, but because the character demands it. If you watch the film, you’ll understand why,” she says.
In 2025, only one of her films, Gathavaibhava, was released, and when asked about the limited releases, Ashika said, “I’ve been continuously shooting for films like Vishwambhara, Sardar 2, and another Telugu project. Actresses don’t have control over release dates, so even though only one film released, I was busy with shoots.”
She also shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. “Chiranjeevi sir was shooting on the floor above us, and he came to our set. He is very humble. After seeing me, he said, ‘You are still here?’ because I had been shooting for Vishwambhara in the same studio," she recalls.
Ashika shared screen space with Dimple Hayathi in the film and speaks about their off-screen bonding. “We are very friendly. We even discuss what to wear for film promotions. The comfort I share with her is the same as with others. We are all actors working together, so naturally we become friends,” she says.
On why it took her time to make her Telugu debut, Ashika replied, “I did get offers earlier, but I wanted a proper launch. I wanted my first Telugu film to release in theatres and reach the audience.”
Talking about working with senior actors like Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and Ravi Teja early in her career, she says, “It’s a great learning experience. They are extremely experienced and share so much with us on set. We observe them, learn from them, and grow. I feel very grateful to have worked with such legendary actors.”
Speaking about Sankranthi celebrations, Ashika says, “I’m in Hyderabad right now. At home, we celebrate very simply — special food, puja, and family time. In the Telugu states, Sankranthi is celebrated on a very grand scale. Since my film was released during Sankranthi, I’m very excited. Here, Sankranthi means cinema.”