Pawan Kalyan's PK Creative Works to join hands with People Media Factory

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, is set to join hands with another production house, People Media Factory. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory recently met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to discuss a few potential projects.
Discussions regarding stories had begun earlier, and the meeting held on the occasion of Bhogi took the collaboration a step further. The interaction focused on taking forward the initial talks and exploring strong content-driven projects.
Sharing details of the meeting, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works posted on X, “Marking the spirit of new beginnings on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi, and taking forward earlier discussions on upcoming projects, Sri Pawan Kalyan met with People Media Factory Producer Sri Vishwa Prasad TG for further deliberations.”
Responding to the post, producer TG Vishwa Prasad expressed his happiness and said, “Grateful to Sri Pawan Kalyan Garu for giving us the opportunity to discuss the stories. It truly means a lot to us. We are excited and honoured to collaborate with PK Creative Works to bring strong, meaningful, and impactful content to audiences. Looking forward to this journey together.”