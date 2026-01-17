Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh’s film titled Slum Dog

We had earlier reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi will make his Telugu debut with director Puri Jagannadh. The makers on Friday, coinciding with the actor's birthday, announced with a first look poster that the film has been titled Slum Dog with the tagline '33 Temple Road'. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production stage. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. Samyuktha plays the female lead, while Tabu will be seen in an important role.