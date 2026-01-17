Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh’s film titled Slum Dog

We had earlier reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi will make his Telugu debut with director Puri Jagannadh. The makers on Friday, coinciding with the actor's birthday, announced with a first look poster that the film has been titled Slum Dog with the tagline '33 Temple Road'. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it is currently in the post-production stage. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. Samyuktha plays the female lead, while Tabu will be seen in an important role.
The much-anticipated Pan-India project, tentatively referred to as #PuriSethupathi, marks a powerful collaboration between Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Sethupathi. The title and first look have already generated massive buzz, promising a high-octane action entertainer.
Known for reinventing his lead actors with striking transformations, Puri Jagannadh once again delivers a never-before-seen makeover. Vijay Sethupathi steps into a character that is said to be unlike anything he has portrayed in his career so far.
Samyuktha stars opposite Vijay Sethupathi, while Tabu and Duniya Vijay Kumar play key roles. Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are expected to provide comic relief. National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his work in Arjun Reddy and Animal, is composing the music for the film.
Slum Dog is being planned as a grand Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.