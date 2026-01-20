Producer Cherukuri Sudhakar: Collection posters only help boost a film

On how much creative input he gives as a producer, Sudhakar reveals, “First, I listen to the story. If I like it, I narrate it to four or five people and take their feedback. Based on that, I estimate the budget and proceed.” He adds that OTT platforms are now closely involved in the process. “We narrated Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi to Zee four times. The Paradise was also narrated to Netflix multiple times,” he says, adding that while OTT has helped some films, it has also made things tougher. “Selling a film to OTT platforms is not as easy as it used to be,” he signs off.