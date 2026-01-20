Sharwanand: I made a few mistakes, and I am owning them

After a long gap, actor Sharwanand scored a big commercial success with his latest film Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Directed by Ram Abbaraju and produced by Anil Sunkara, the film has given the actor a much-needed boost. “I am very happy. Finally, I got a good success,” says Sharwanand, who points out that he has worked in every film believing it would work with the audience. “Once I commit to a project, I give it my best and hope the film becomes a hit."
According to the actor, success depends on multiple factors coming together. “The director should narrate the story in an engaging way, the actors should perform well, and the producer should plan a budget that suits the film. When all these elements fall into place, success is inevitable,” Sharwanand explains.
Sharwanand’s other film, Biker, which was scheduled for release on December 6, was postponed. When asked if the delay prompted the Sankranthi release of Nari Nari Naduma Murari, he clarifies, “No. Even if Biker had released on December 6, I would have still wanted this film to come during Sankranthi. A one-month gap is ideal. Biker needed some VFX and technical work, which is why it was postponed.”
Addressing the issue of limited screens, Sharwanand says it was par for the course considering the competition. “My film is the fifth release during Sankranthi, so we knew we would get fewer theatres initially. Still, we decided to release because the festival stretch is longer this time. With a four-day holiday around January 26, the film can have a longer run, and from the second week onwards, we will get more theatres,” he says.
Despite the stiff competition during the festival season, Sharwanand says he felt no pressure. “If you have good content, there’s no tension. I’ve been confident about this film’s success from day one. Even with five releases, we got our slots, and everyone cooperated,” says the actor.
The actor also spoke about his physical transformation over the past two years. “In 2019, I met with a major accident, and at one point, there were doubts about whether my hand would function normally. Somehow, with inner strength, I came out of it and continued working. But during that phase, I put on a lot of weight, which was visible in my films,” recalls Sharwanand, who candidly admits that he didn't like how he looked in those films. "That’s when I decided to change.”
Admitting that he initially lacked proper knowledge to go down this path of transformation, he had to take a firm decision. “I told myself that I had to change first. Two years ago, I started with walking, then running, followed by strength training and yoga. Today, I’ve lost a lot of weight, and that transformation is visible in Nari Nari Naduma Murari,” says a visibly pleased Sharwanand, who had to undergo a similar transformation for Biker as well. “I play dual roles as father and son, similar to Suriya from Vaaranam Aayiram. It’s challenging, but I firmly believe that success comes only with hard work,” he says.
In Nari Nari Naduma Murari, veteran actor VK Naresh plays Sharwanand’s father, and their scenes together are among the highlights of the film. “We’ve shared screen space in three films earlier, and this is our fourth collaboration. He’s a fantastic actor, and in this film, he’s like another hero,” says Sharwanand.
Returning to the entertainment genre after a long time, Sharwanand said the decision was intentional. “I attempted it earlier with Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, but it didn’t work. If you look at my career, I’ve never stuck to one genre. I’ve always tried different kinds of stories. That has been a conscious choice from the beginning, and I want to continue doing that,” says Sharwanand, who expresses pride in having lived upto the responsibility of starring in a film that borrows its title from a Balakrishna starrer. “I spoke to Balakrishna garu recently. He congratulated me and said, ‘You’ve made me proud by using my title.’ He’s very happy about it."
Praising the organic nature of the film's narrative that seems to have resonated with the audience, Sharwanand says, “Every scene flows naturally and doesn’t feel forced or overly cinematic. When each actor performs well, there’s no need to ‘act’, and everything falls into place."
Confirming his upcoming collaboration with director Srinu Vaitla, Sharwanand also addressed the chatter around him working with the filmmaker, who has faced a recent spate of failures. “If you look at my career, I’ve also had a series of flops before this success. One good story and sincere effort can change everything. If the content is strong, the film will shape up well,” says a candid Sharwanand.
Sharwanand also didn't mince words when talking about his own failures and errors in judgment in his career. “Yes, I’ve had failures, and I take responsibility for them. I own my mistakes and accept them. I don’t want to repeat them, and I’m trying my best to make better decisions going forward,” says a confident Sharwanand.
In fact, he also pointed out how the Srinu Vaitla project wasn’t about bringing together the right combinations or working with big banners. “Srinu came to me with a story that I genuinely liked, and that’s how the project happened. It’s a complete entertainer with typical Srinu Vaitla-style comedy,” says the actor, who considers himself a producer-friendly actor. “All my films have been completed within budget. You can ask any producer or director. I’ve survived in this industry for 23 years because I always look at the producer’s perspective. Today, it’s important for producers, directors, and actors to openly discuss budgets. Without producers, cinema cannot exist,” says a pragmatic Sharwanand.
Sharing his thoughts on OTT platforms and theatres coexisting and how things are at an interesting crossroads, Sharwanand says, “OTT has definitely helped films, but we should always make movies for theatres first. The real cinematic experience comes from watching a film in a theatre. OTT should be seen as a bonus, not the primary goal. Also, it’s true that some producers feel secure after selling OTT rights, but this mindset can make people lazy. The goal should be to make a good film. If the content is strong, audiences will come to theatres, revenues will be good, and OTT will follow naturally.”
Thanking actor Sree Vishnu for his cameo appearance in Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Sharwanand says, “I was genuinely surprised because it’s a small role, and he’s a successful actor. We’re all from the same league. When I asked him, he said he did it for Ram, who’s a close friend. I’m truly thankful to him.”
Praising his co-stars Sakshi Vaidhya and Samyuktha, Sharwanand says, "Both of them did a fantastic job. Also, it really bothers me when actors don’t deliver dialogues in Telugu, but in this film, Sakshi learned her lines properly and delivered them fluently in Telugu."
Although the film is doing good numbers at the box-office, Sharwanand asserts that he doesn’t focus on box-office numbers. “I don’t track collections or market figures. That’s not my job. Sathamanam Bhavathi collected around Rs 45–50 crore net, which is huge, but I don’t dwell on numbers. My goal is to make good films that audiences enjoy and producers benefit from,” says the actor, who believes that his upcoming films Biker, Bhogi, and the Srinu Vaitla project will take him into a completely new zone.
“Biker a very special film. I believe India will feel proud watching it. People will be surprised that Telugu filmmakers pulled this off. Though it’s set against a bike racing backdrop, at its core, it’s a father-son story," says Sharwanand, who calls his co-star and senior actor Rajasekhar as 'simply superb.'
Currently sporting long hair, Sharwanand reveals it’s for his upcoming film Bhogi, directed by Sampath Nandi. “It’s an interesting story and will definitely be a mass film for me,” signs off Sharwanand.