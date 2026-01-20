Sharwanand: I made a few mistakes, and I am owning them

Returning to the entertainment genre after a long time, Sharwanand said the decision was intentional. “I attempted it earlier with Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, but it didn’t work. If you look at my career, I’ve never stuck to one genre. I’ve always tried different kinds of stories. That has been a conscious choice from the beginning, and I want to continue doing that,” says Sharwanand, who expresses pride in having lived upto the responsibility of starring in a film that borrows its title from a Balakrishna starrer. “I spoke to Balakrishna garu recently. He congratulated me and said, ‘You’ve made me proud by using my title.’ He’s very happy about it."