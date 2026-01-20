Naveen Polishetty: I admire Rajkumar Hirani’s films

Naveen also reflected on his early struggles. “There was a time when I used to roam around Krishna Nagar searching for opportunities. Many discouraged me then. But I wanted to prove myself as an actor and show my parents that I could do it. Today, I have delivered four consecutive hits,” he said. Quoting a dialogue from a Trivikram film, Naveen added, “There is some power behind everyone. The power behind me is the audience. They are the ones carrying my films forward.” He thanked Telugu families for their love and promised to work harder to entertain them.