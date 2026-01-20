It’s official: Varun Tej’s upcoming film titled Korean Kanakaraju

Actor Varun Tej rang in his birthday on Monday, January 19, with a special surprise for fans, as the makers of his next film officially revealed the title. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film has been titled Korean Kanakaraju (KOKA), and the announcement came along with a brief but intriguing glimpse that instantly caught attention.
Produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and Radhakrishna Jagarlamudi under the banners of First Frame Entertainment and UV Creations, the glimpse introduces the film’s quirky tone and genre. Ritika Nayak plays the female lead, while comedian Satya is seen in a key role. The film is positioned as a horror comedy, with Varun Tej essaying the titular role of Kanakaraju.
The glimpse opens with a group of Korean men interrogating Satya, aggressively demanding the whereabouts of Kanakaraju. Just as the tension peaks, Varun Tej makes a dramatic entry wielding a large knife, swiftly taking down the attackers. The action-packed moment culminates in the reveal of the film’s title, giving audiences a taste of Varun Tej’s rugged and intense new avatar.
With this brief visual, the makers establish a mix of action, humour and novelty, hinting at a storyline that blends Indian and Korean elements. Director Merlapaka Gandhi, known for his entertaining narratives, appears to be presenting Varun Tej in a refreshingly different light.
The team has also announced that Korean Kanakaraju is slated for a summer release this year. With Varun Tej keenly awaiting a solid commercial break, the actor is pinning high hopes on this project, which promises to showcase him in an unfamiliar yet engaging space.
All eyes are now on how this unconventional horror-comedy unfolds, as Varun Tej teams up with Merlapaka Gandhi for what could be a decisive turn in his career.