Music director Bheems Cecirolio to make Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar film

Tollywood music director Bheems Cecirolio is truly on a winning streak. Currently one of the most sought-after composers in Telugu cinema, Bheems has been ruling the charts with consecutive festive blockbusters and is now ready to expand his journey to Bollywood.
Last Sankranthi, Bheems struck gold with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, starring Venkatesh and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Songs like 'Godari Gattu Meedha' and 'Blockbuster Pongal' became instant hits and continue to enjoy massive popularity even months after the film’s release.
This year’s Sankranthi further cemented his position as a top composer, as Bheems delivered yet another musical blockbuster with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and once again directed by Anil Ravipudi. The chartbusters 'Meesala Pilla' and 'Sasirekha' played a key role in the film’s festive appeal, helping Bheems score back-to-back Sankranthi wins. In addition, he also composed music for Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, which released during the same festival window.
Riding high on this remarkable success, Bheems Cecirolio is now set to make his Bollywood debut. He has been roped in as the music director for the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which will feature Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead. Producer Dil Raju, who backed the original Telugu version, is producing the Hindi remake as well, and retained Bheems for the project, impressed by the impact of the original soundtrack.
The big news was officially revealed during the success meet of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, where the makers confirmed that Bheems is currently busy working on his Hindi debut alongside Akshay Kumar.
With chart-topping Telugu albums and now a high-profile Bollywood launch, Bheems Cecirolio is clearly going places, gearing up to make his mark on a pan-Indian scale.