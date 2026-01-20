Music director Bheems Cecirolio to make Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar film

Riding high on this remarkable success, Bheems Cecirolio is now set to make his Bollywood debut. He has been roped in as the music director for the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which will feature Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the lead. Producer Dil Raju, who backed the original Telugu version, is producing the Hindi remake as well, and retained Bheems for the project, impressed by the impact of the original soundtrack.