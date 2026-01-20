Satvika Veeravalli's look from Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Dulquer Salmaan continues to be one of the busiest actors in the Telugu film industry, with several projects lined up. The versatile Malayalam star is currently juggling multiple films, and Aakasamlo Oka Tara is one of the most anticipated among them. Known for his knack for choosing meaningful, content-driven stories, Dulquer is once again set to impress audiences with a film that promises emotional depth and strong storytelling.
The first-look teaser has already created a positive buzz, raising expectations for the film. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, who is known for his innovative narratives and distinctive cinematic style, the project has caught the attention of film lovers.
The film is presented by leading production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema and is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Lightbox Media banner.
Aakasamlo Oka Tara introduces a fresh face, Satvika Veeravalli, in the female lead. Her character teaser, released on Monday, offers a glimpse into the life of a young girl from a remote village with no proper roads, who dares to dream big and reach for the stars. Set against a soothing background score by GV Prakash Kumar, the teaser beautifully captures Satvika’s grace and screen presence, hinting at a promising and impactful performance.
While the makers have kept details about the cast and storyline under wraps, the glimpse has already struck a chord with viewers. The visuals, filled with quiet, poignant moments from her journey, along with Dulquer’s subtle appearance towards the end, convey a lot without giving away too much. With Dulquer’s consistent choice of strong scripts and Pavan Sadineni’s creative vision, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is shaping up to be a memorable and meaningful project.
The film’s shoot is nearly 80 per cent complete, and the makers are planning a summer release. Cinematography is handled by Sujith Sarang, while Shwetha Sabu Cyril is in charge of production design. Backed by a strong technical team and an exciting cast, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is poised to make a notable impact across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam markets.