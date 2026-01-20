Nari Nari Naduma Murari Movie Review: A hilarious entertainer and a refreshing festive watch

Gautham (Sharwanand) is a young architect who believes he has his life neatly sorted out. He is in love with Nithya (Sakshi Vaidya), the daughter of a well-known advocate (Sampath Raj), and the couple is ready to take the next step. Gautham’s father (VK Naresh), meanwhile, shocks everyone by marrying Pallavi (Siri Hanumanth), a much younger woman, at the age of 60 — a decision Gautham wholeheartedly supports. However, this unconventional marriage doesn’t sit well with Nithya’s father, who insists that the young couple go for a registered marriage before anything else.