From Nidadavolu to Tollywood: The journey of AR Sajeev

Talking about the characters, Sajeev explains that Tharun’s character runs a fish business and plays someone who has lived his entire life in the same village. “He is like a fish that doesn’t know the world outside his pond. He simply follows his father and uncle,” he says. Eesha Rebba’s character enters his life through marriage, though she is initially unhappy with it. “The story explores how her life changes through the influence of the people around her. But this is not a typical woman-centric film; it is a complete commercial entertainer,” Sajeev clarifies.