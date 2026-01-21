Jr NTR praises Dhandoraa for its rooted, thought-provoking storytelling

Director Murali Kanth made a striking debut with Dhandoraa, a film that released in theatres on December 25 and steadily earned critical acclaim for its strong ideological core and grounded storytelling. Featuring Sivaji, Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, Nandu, Ravi Krishna and others in pivotal roles, the film is produced by Ravindra Banerjee.
Positioned as a socially rooted Telugu drama, Dhandoraa stood out during its theatrical run for its restraint, clarity of thought and commitment to addressing complex themes without cinematic dilution. The film’s impact grew further after its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, where it reached a wider audience and sparked fresh conversations around its subject matter.
Following the OTT release, Jr NTR took to social media to share his appreciation for the film. Praising both the performances and the writing, the actor wrote, “Just watched #Dhandoraa. Deeply thought-provoking and powerful. Outstanding performances by Sivaji garu, Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna and Bindu Madhavi throughout. Hats off to director Murali Kanth garu for the strong writing and for executing such a rooted story so well.”
He also acknowledged the producer’s contribution, adding, “Ravindra Banerjee garu, kudos to you for backing this effort. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew for supporting and being part of such a remarkable film.”
The endorsement from a star like Jr NTR further reinforces Dhandoraa’s credibility as a film that resonates beyond box-office numbers. Its strength lies in its conviction and its ability to engage with social realities while maintaining narrative discipline, making it a film that invites reflection rather than easy consumption.
Adding to the film’s impact is its title song, composed by Mark K Robin, which adopts a raw and confrontational tone. The song functions as the ideological spine of the narrative, underlining the film’s central themes and amplifying its emotional and political resonance.
With continued appreciation from audiences and industry figures alike, Dhandoraa has firmly positioned itself as a significant addition to contemporary Telugu social cinema.