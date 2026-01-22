Anil Ravipudi to direct Akhil Akkineni next?

Anil Ravipudi has emerged as one of the most successful commercial directors in Telugu cinema, delivering consistent hits from his debut film Pataas to his latest blockbuster Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. After this successful run, curiosity is high about his next project and the actor who will headline it.
According to industry sources, Anil Ravipudi is likely to join hands with young actor Akhil Akkineni for his upcoming film. The duo reportedly discussed a possible collaboration some time ago, and the project is now said to be on the cards. “Anil Ravipudi may direct Akhil Akkineni next. Their combination was discussed earlier, and things have progressed positively in recent times,” revealed a source close to the director.
Akhil Akkineni is currently busy with Lenin, directed by Murali Krishna Abburu. The film was initially planned for a February 14 release, but with some portions of the shoot still pending, the release may get pushed to a later date. Much depends on the post-production timeline and the makers’ final decision.
The young actor has been going through a rough phase in his career, with his previous film Agent turning out to be a major disappointment at the box office. Following that setback, Akhil took a long break before signing Lenin. While he is hopeful that the film will give him the much-needed breakthrough, he is also keen on repositioning himself as a mass hero.
“Akhil wants to be presented in a strong mass avatar, and Anil Ravipudi has the ability to package him effectively for a wider audience,” added the source. Given Anil’s proven strength in commercial storytelling and hero-centric presentation, the combination is already generating interest within industry circles.
Meanwhile, Anil Ravipudi is also expected to collaborate with Venkatesh once again, but that project may take time as Venkatesh is currently committed to a film with director Trivikram. Before moving on to that, Anil is reportedly keen on completing the film with Akhil first.
Known for his fast-paced working style, Anil Ravipudi has a reputation for completing films quickly. His recent projects, including Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, were wrapped up in nearly six months. If everything falls into place, this Akhil Akkineni project could be aimed for a Sankranthi release as well.
An official announcement is expected in the coming days, which should put an end to the speculation surrounding this promising combination.