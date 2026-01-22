Telugu

Rajeev Kanakala's Athreyapuram Brothers launched

The small town of Athreyapuram is widely known for its famous paper sweet, Pootha Rekulu. Now, a new film titled Athreyapuram Brothers has been launched with the tagline ‘A Sweet Rivalry’
Director Vassishta did the honours by giving the clap at the launch of the new film Athreyapuram Brothers
Cinema Express Desk
Athreyapuram has earned widespread recognition for its signature delicacy, Pootha Rekulu, popularly known as the 'paper sweet'. This quaint town has often been in the spotlight, and recently, even a Telugu film hosted its pre-release event there. Continuing this association, director Rajesh Jagannadham is now coming up with a new film titled Athreyapuram Brothers, which was launched recently.

Times have changed, and so have trends. Along with them, audience sensibilities and tastes have evolved. Director Rajesh Jagannadham brings a such unique narrative to the big screen with Athreyapuram Brothers, a film crafted with elements that appeal to a new generation of audience.

Mallidi Vassishta teases Chiranjeevi's dance number in Vishwambhara

The film is being produced under the banners of S2S Cinemas and The Fervent Indie Productions. The cast includes Rajeev Kanakala, Gavireddy, Sunny Patsa, Raghu Babu, Geeth Sayini, Neha Pathan, and Siddharth Gollapudi in prominent roles.

The film’s puja ceremony was held at a private studio in Hyderabad. Several young directors — Vassishta, Anudeep, Aditya Hassan, Vijay Kanakamedala, and Praveen Kandregula — attended the event as guests. Vassishta gave the ceremonial clap, Vijay Kanakamedala switched on the camera, while Praveen Kandregula and Aditya Hassan handed over the script. Director Anudeep provided honorary direction for the opening shot.

On the same occasion, the concept poster was unveiled, featuring the tagline ‘A Sweet Rivalry’.

