Rajeev Kanakala's Athreyapuram Brothers launched

Athreyapuram has earned widespread recognition for its signature delicacy, Pootha Rekulu, popularly known as the 'paper sweet'. This quaint town has often been in the spotlight, and recently, even a Telugu film hosted its pre-release event there. Continuing this association, director Rajesh Jagannadham is now coming up with a new film titled Athreyapuram Brothers, which was launched recently.
Times have changed, and so have trends. Along with them, audience sensibilities and tastes have evolved. Director Rajesh Jagannadham brings a such unique narrative to the big screen with Athreyapuram Brothers, a film crafted with elements that appeal to a new generation of audience.
The film is being produced under the banners of S2S Cinemas and The Fervent Indie Productions. The cast includes Rajeev Kanakala, Gavireddy, Sunny Patsa, Raghu Babu, Geeth Sayini, Neha Pathan, and Siddharth Gollapudi in prominent roles.
The film’s puja ceremony was held at a private studio in Hyderabad. Several young directors — Vassishta, Anudeep, Aditya Hassan, Vijay Kanakamedala, and Praveen Kandregula — attended the event as guests. Vassishta gave the ceremonial clap, Vijay Kanakamedala switched on the camera, while Praveen Kandregula and Aditya Hassan handed over the script. Director Anudeep provided honorary direction for the opening shot.
On the same occasion, the concept poster was unveiled, featuring the tagline ‘A Sweet Rivalry’.