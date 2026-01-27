Vijay Deverakonda's next titled 'Ranabaali'; gets September release

Vijay Deverakonda's next, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is titled Ranabaali. Vijay reunites with Rahul Sankrityan for the film, after Taxiwaala (2018). The makers also revealed that Ranabaali will release on September 11.

Rashmika Mandanna continues her collaboration with Vijay on Ranabaali, after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). With Vijay playing the titular role, Rashmika essays the role of Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo, known for his role in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), has joined the film, in the role of British Raj officer, Sir Theodore Hector.

The makers also released a small video for the film which details that the film is set in between 1854 and 1878. While the film is not based on anyone's life, it is said to be an account of events not represented in Indian history books.