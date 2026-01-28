Anil Ravipudi: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is my expression of love for Chiranjeevi

After watching the film, many audiences noticed that a few scenes reminded them of Chiranjeevi’s earlier films. Anil explains, “Even before the release, I wanted to take audiences on a time machine back to Chiranjeevi’s classic films. Whenever the situation allowed, I included such moments naturally — not forcefully. I love the Jwala character from Chiranjeevi's Chantabbayi, so I used that name for Catherine Tresa’s role. There’s also a scene where he breaks a wall, reminiscent of Gang Leader. This film is my expression of love for Chiranjeevi garu, and I was mentally prepared for it from the start of promotions.”