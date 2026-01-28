Eesha Rebba: The gap in my career was a conscious decision

Revealing her liking for action films, Eesha shared that the film also has an intense action episode. “There’s one action scene where both Tharun and I get bruised — though Tharun got a lot more,” she laughed. She also spoke about a particular slap scene in the film. “In one scene, the director said the chutney should just touch my face. Tharun and I discussed it earlier during breakfast. But when the director called ‘action’, Tharun suddenly slapped me really hard. I was shocked and tears came out naturally,” she recalls, adding, “He was completely in character, and that scene turned out very well.”