Eesha Rebba: The gap in my career was a conscious decision

There are only a few actresses in Telugu cinema today who are consistently playing strong female leads, and Eesha Rebba is one among them. She will next be seen in Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, directed by AR Sajeev. Tharun Bhascker plays the male lead in this film, which is a remake of the Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.
“I watched the Malayalam film only once, and that too a year before I committed to the shoot. I didn’t watch it again because I didn’t want the original to influence my performance in the Telugu version,” says Eesha.
It has been more than two years since Eesha’s last film was released in theatres. “My previous film didn’t do well, so I made a conscious decision to sign only films that genuinely excite me. Sometimes a story sounds good during narration, but it changes completely once it goes on sets. That’s not always in my control. So I decided to choose only strong stories,” she explains.
When Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi came her way, she instantly liked it. “I know it’s a remake, but I never hesitated or worried about whether people would watch it. This is a universal story — both men and women can relate to it. We made an honest attempt,” she asserts.
Eesha added that director AR Sajeev made several changes to adapt the film to Telugu sensibilities. “He modified the story completely to suit our culture. After watching the film, people will feel like this story could have happened in their own homes,” says Eesha.
Talking about comparisons with the original, especially since the Malayalam version is available on OTT, Eesha points out, “So many remakes are being made these days — some work and some don’t. Success is not in our hands. What we can do is give our best. For this film, all of us worked sincerely, and I’m very happy with the output.”
The film revolves around a husband and wife. “My character starts off as a submissive woman and then suddenly reacts. It’s a very ordinary story with ordinary characters. There’s no heavy message, but it’s told in a very entertaining way. It’s a complete family entertainer and a commercial film,” she believes.
Eesha also mentioned that she had been waiting for a role like Shanti for a long time. “I’m extremely excited about this character and gave my hundred percent to it. I always wanted to do a role like this, and finally it happened. I’m eagerly waiting for the release,” says the actor.
Revealing her liking for action films, Eesha shared that the film also has an intense action episode. “There’s one action scene where both Tharun and I get bruised — though Tharun got a lot more,” she laughed. She also spoke about a particular slap scene in the film. “In one scene, the director said the chutney should just touch my face. Tharun and I discussed it earlier during breakfast. But when the director called ‘action’, Tharun suddenly slapped me really hard. I was shocked and tears came out naturally,” she recalls, adding, “He was completely in character, and that scene turned out very well.”
Set against a Godavari backdrop, the film features characters speaking in the local dialect. “It wasn’t difficult for me because my mother is from Rajahmundry and I used to spend my summer holidays there. But Tharun is from Telangana and speaks in a Telangana dialect. He worked really hard— sending audio notes to director Sajeev and discussing the dialogues a lot. He did a great job,” she says.
The film was shot in April in and around Rajahmundry. “It was extremely hot, but I’m used to it. However, during a scene shot at the Dowleswaram barrage, I panicked a lot. I’m scared of water. Even though I was tied with ropes, it was very difficult. But when I saw the scene on the monitor, it looked amazing,” she shares.
Eesha appears in three different phases in the film — school, college, and after marriage. “Sajeev took special care with the costumes, and the transformation across these stages is clearly visible."
Tharun Bhascker, primarily known as a director, plays the lead role in the film. Asked if he interfered as a director on set, Eesha said, “Not at all. He never interfered or gave instructions, nor did he go to the monitor to check his shots. He gave complete freedom to Sajeev. Though sometimes he would get impatient because shots take time,” she adds with a smile.
Addressing questions about her being a Telugu girl and the long break in her career, Eesha clarifies, “The gap was a deliberate decision. I chose projects consciously. After Covid, platforms like OTT have opened up many opportunities. If you’re talented, you will get work. There are many stories and filmmakers are casting purely based on talent.”
In the original Malayalam version, Darshana Rajendran received a lot of appreciation for her role. Speaking about comparisons, Eesha says, “I messaged Darshana to tell her that I was doing this film. She wished me well and said I would do my best. I performed the role the way our director wanted me to.”
Finally, addressing rumours linking her with Tharun Bhascker and reports claiming she is married, Eesha says, “I don’t know what to say about these rumours. Even my father asked me about them and joked that he would put my profile on a matrimony site.”
When asked directly if she is in a relationship, Eesha says, “I am actually seeing someone. But all the rumours about dates and marriage are completely false."