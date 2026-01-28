Chiranjeevi gives special gift to Anil Ravipudi after Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's success

After a long gap, Megastar Chiranjeevi returned to top form with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a film that turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film was produced by Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela along with Sahu Garapati. Beyond its commercial success, the film reaffirmed Chiranjeevi’s unmatched box-office pull among family audiences.
To express his gratitude for delivering such a massive success, Chiranjeevi presented director Anil Ravipudi with a special and expensive gift. In recent times, it has become common for leading actors to gift luxury cars to their directors after blockbuster successes, and Chiranjeevi followed the same tradition.
The megastar gifted Anil Ravipudi an ultra-premium Range Rover Sport and personally handed over the car keys to the director. During the moment, Chiranjeevi was seen sharing a light-hearted interaction, asking Anil Ravipudi if he knew how to drive and reminding him about following road safety rules before handing over the keys.
Anil Ravipudi responded with a smile, saying that he knew driving well and always followed traffic rules. He then drove the new car with Chiranjeevi seated beside him in the front seat, making the moment even more memorable.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career and stands tall as one of the biggest hits in Tollywood. The success has further strengthened the successful collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi, making this celebratory gesture all the more special.