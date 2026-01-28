Telugu

Chiranjeevi gives special gift to Anil Ravipudi after Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's success

After delivering Chiranjeevi a career-best success with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, director Anil Ravipudi received an expensive gift from the megastar
Chiranjeevi gifts director Anil Ravipudi a Range Rover
Chiranjeevi gifts director Anil Ravipudi a Range Rover
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

After a long gap, Megastar Chiranjeevi returned to top form with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a film that turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film was produced by Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela along with Sahu Garapati. Beyond its commercial success, the film reaffirmed Chiranjeevi’s unmatched box-office pull among family audiences.

To express his gratitude for delivering such a massive success, Chiranjeevi presented director Anil Ravipudi with a special and expensive gift. In recent times, it has become common for leading actors to gift luxury cars to their directors after blockbuster successes, and Chiranjeevi followed the same tradition.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Movie Review: It is Chiranjeevi’s show all the way

The megastar gifted Anil Ravipudi an ultra-premium Range Rover Sport and personally handed over the car keys to the director. During the moment, Chiranjeevi was seen sharing a light-hearted interaction, asking Anil Ravipudi if he knew how to drive and reminding him about following road safety rules before handing over the keys.

Anil Ravipudi responded with a smile, saying that he knew driving well and always followed traffic rules. He then drove the new car with Chiranjeevi seated beside him in the front seat, making the moment even more memorable.

Anil Ravipudi: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is my expression of love for Chiranjeevi

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Chiranjeevi’s career and stands tall as one of the biggest hits in Tollywood. The success has further strengthened the successful collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi, making this celebratory gesture all the more special.

Anil Ravipudi
Chiranjeevi
Sushmita Konidela
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com