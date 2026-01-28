Ravi Teja–Shiva Nirvana film titled Irumudi
On the occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday on January 26, the makers of his upcoming film revealed the title as Irumudi. The film is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The production house took to social media to announce the title, along with a striking picture of Ravi Teja dressed in Ayyappa devotee attire.
The title Irumudi has a deep connection with Lord Ayyappa, and Ravi Teja’s appearance in the traditional devotee outfit strongly hints that the story is rooted in this spiritual backdrop. This marks Ravi Teja’s 77th film, and the shooting is currently progressing at a steady pace.
Sharing the title announcement, the production house posted a birthday message for the actor that read:
“Every emotion is a celebration. Happy birthday to Mass Maharaja RaviTeja_offl. His redemption begins with the blessings of Ayyappa Swamy…”
GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for Irumudi, raising expectations further, given his strong track record and the scale of the project.
Director Shiva Nirvana, known for his sensible and emotionally driven storytelling, has earlier delivered films like Ninnu Kori, Majili, Tuck Jagadish, and Khushi. His collaboration with Ravi Teja for Irumudi has already generated considerable buzz, as it brings together two filmmakers with contrasting yet complementary styles.
Ravi Teja was last seen in Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, which released during the Sankranthi season and emerged as a successful outing for the actor. With Irumudi, expectations are high that the actor will be seen in a refreshing and impactful role once again.