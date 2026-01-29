Chiranjeevi visits Padma awardees Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad

Actors Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad were conferred with the Padma Shri by the Central Government, on Sunday. Marking the occasion, Chiranjeevi visited the two actors at their residences and extended his congratulations in person.
During the visit Chiranjeevi made the occasion more memorable by felicitating them with traditional shawls and lauding their national recognition as a proud milestone for the industry.
The interactions were marked by warmth, nostalgia, and camaraderie, reflecting decades of shared cinematic journeys and mutual respect. Chiranjeevi, himself a Padma Bhushan awardee in 2006 and a Padma Vibhushan recipient in 2024, described the day as a moment of collective joy for Telugu cinema.
The actor also took to social media to congratulate all the Padma awardees of the year, including Mammootty, R Madhavan, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, and Dr Dattatreyudu Nori.
“Honouring such distinguished individuals brings immense pride and joy. Sri Dharamji’s Padma Vibhushan, my dear Mammootty and Dr Dattatreyudu Nori garu’s Padma Bhushan are recognitions earned through decades of dedication, excellence, and grace,” Chiranjeevi wrote.
He further added, “Very happy to see dear friends Murali Mohan, Rajendra Prasad, brother Madhavan, our champion Rohit Sharma and World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur receive the Padma Shri. My heartfelt congratulations to all the Padma Awardees of 2026 who have made notable contributions across arts, science, medicine, literature, and sports.”