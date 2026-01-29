Ustaad Bhagat Singh accelerates post-production work

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who delivered a hit with They Call Him OG last year, is gearing up for another big release this year with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna as the female leads.
In an official statement, the makers announced that the post-production work for the highly anticipated film has entered full swing, with dubbing now underway.
Directed by Harish Shankar, known for his powerful writing and mass dialogues, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to deliver hard-hitting, whistle-worthy moments that elevate the cinematic experience. Shankar, fondly known as the 'Cult Captain,' is ensuring that the post-production work moves forward with great momentum.
Power Star Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the dubbing sessions soon, adding to the excitement among his fans. With post-production progressing rapidly, the makers have promised that major updates will be unveiled shortly, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more electrifying announcements.
There are reports that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is eyeing a release date of March 26. This date was originally reserved for Pawan Kalyan’s nephew Ram Charan’s film Peddi, but with Peddi being postponed to summer, Pawan Kalyan’s film may now take the slot.