Varanasi: SS Rajamouli confirms April 2027 release of Mahesh Babu headliner

Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli's upcoming action adventure, Varanasi, is all set to open theatrically on April 7, 2027. The annoucement of the date was confirmed by the makers of the Mahesh Babu headliner, after hoardings appeared in the city of Varanasi.
The title of the Varanasi, was confirmed by the makers in the Globetrotter Event, which was conducted at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, in November 2025. KL Narayana is producing the film under the Durga Arts banner, while Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, is producing the film under the Showing Business banner.
Rajamouli's longtime collaborator, Oscar winner MM Keeravani, will compose music for the film. Ahead of the title launch event, a single from the film, which featured Shruthi Haasan's vocals.
An animated teaser was also released by the makers which hinted at the story, being set across time periods and combining elements of the period adventure and science fiction genres. The teaser showcased various places like the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica, Amboseli Wilderness of Africa, Ugrbhatti Cave in Vaananchal, and the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The teaser also travelled back in time to Varanasi of 512 BCE, and also offered a glimpse of the Ramayana War, which could play a pivotal role in Varanasi.