Varanasi: SS Rajamouli confirms April 2027 release of Mahesh Babu headliner

An animated teaser was also released by the makers which hinted at the story, being set across time periods and combining elements of the period adventure and science fiction genres. The teaser showcased various places like the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica, Amboseli Wilderness of Africa, Ugrbhatti Cave in Vaananchal, and the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The teaser also travelled back in time to Varanasi of 512 BCE, and also offered a glimpse of the Ramayana War, which could play a pivotal role in Varanasi.