Telugu

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli confirms April 2027 release of Mahesh Babu headliner

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles
Mahesh Babu in a poster for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi
Mahesh Babu in a poster for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Varanasi Release Date: SS Rajamouli's upcoming action adventure, Varanasi, is all set to open theatrically on April 7, 2027. The annoucement of the date was confirmed by the makers of the Mahesh Babu headliner, after hoardings appeared in the city of Varanasi.

The title of the Varanasi, was confirmed by the makers in the Globetrotter Event, which was conducted at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, in November 2025. KL Narayana is producing the film under the Durga Arts banner, while Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, is producing the film under the Showing Business banner.

Mahesh Babu will portray Rudhra in Varanasi, which also features Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha.

Rajamouli's longtime collaborator, Oscar winner MM Keeravani, will compose music for the film. Ahead of the title launch event, a single from the film, which featured Shruthi Haasan's vocals.

An animated teaser was also released by the makers which hinted at the story, being set across time periods and combining elements of the period adventure and science fiction genres. The teaser showcased various places like the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica, Amboseli Wilderness of Africa, Ugrbhatti Cave in Vaananchal, and the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The teaser also travelled back in time to Varanasi of 512 BCE, and also offered a glimpse of the Ramayana War, which could play a pivotal role in Varanasi.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s film titled Varanasi
Priyanka Chopra
Varanasi
Mahesh Babu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
SS Rajamouli
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com