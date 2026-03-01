Telugu

Vivek Oberoi’s first look from Spirit unveiled

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, starring Prabhas and Tripti Dimri in the lead, features Vivek Oberoi among its ensemble cast
The makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit have now unveiled the first look at Vivek Oberoi's character. Headlined by Prabhas and Tripti Dimri, this action drama features Vivek in the antagonist role..

In the striking first-look poster, Vivek Oberoi appears intense and commanding, hinting at a powerful role in the film’s high-stakes narrative. Known for his versatility and impactful performances, Oberoi’s entry is expected to add a fresh dynamic to the film’s expansive storyline.

The film also introduces Aishwarya Desai, a newcomer who will be seen in a significant role. After Animal, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are once again collaborating on Spirit.

The film is set to release in eight languages, reflecting its ambition to connect with audiences across markets, worldwide.

Written, edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 5, 2027.

