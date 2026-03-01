Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Review: Sree Vishnu stands out in this weakly narrated entertainer

Manisha is outspoken and unpredictable. On the very first day, she takes Vishnu out and later even proposes to him. Being obsessed with astrological compatibility, Vishnu checks with his astrologer and becomes convinced that she is his perfect match. He accepts her proposal. However, he soon discovers the real reason behind her sudden interest, and his life takes an unexpected turn. Does he end up marrying Manisha? What is her backstory? Why did she propose to him? The answers unfold on screen.