Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Review: Sree Vishnu stands out in this weakly narrated entertainer
Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Review(2.5 / 5)
After the success of Samajavaragamana, Sree Vishnu has been focusing more on entertainment-driven stories. In his earlier film, Single or his latest outing, Vishnu Vinyasam, he doesn’t seem to change his approach anytime soon. The actor has also been encouraging new talent, and this film marks the directorial debut of Yadunaath Maruthi Rao. Nayan Sarika plays the female lead, while Radhan has composed the music.
Taking a leaf out of the cult classic Aa Okkati Adakku (1992), starring Rajendra Prasad and directed by EVV Satyanarayana, in Vishnu Vinyasam, the protagonist Vishnu puts his weight behind astrology, numerology and various other superstitions. He evaluates and decides everything in his life through that lens. He consults an astrologer before responding to a woman who expresses interest in him. He even uses his neighbour’s bathroom due to Vaastu issues in his own house. Director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao builds the film around this concept to create a two-hour entertainer, but only partially succeeds.
Director: Yadunaath Maruthi Rao
Cast: Sree Vishnu, Nayan Sarika, Goparaju Ramana, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Satya, Praveen, Satyam Rajesh, Srikanth Aiyengar and others
Vishnu (Sri Vishnu) is a junior lecturer in a private college in Ongole and reports to Manisha (Nayan Sarika), a faculty member in the same institution. It is in the college where the meet-cute happens between the leads.
Manisha is outspoken and unpredictable. On the very first day, she takes Vishnu out and later even proposes to him. Being obsessed with astrological compatibility, Vishnu checks with his astrologer and becomes convinced that she is his perfect match. He accepts her proposal. However, he soon discovers the real reason behind her sudden interest, and his life takes an unexpected turn. Does he end up marrying Manisha? What is her backstory? Why did she propose to him? The answers unfold on screen.
Director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao chooses a simple premise — a man whose blind faith in astrology lands him in trouble. While the film begins on an entertaining note, it lacks a strong screenplay and emotional depth. A few chuckles cannot make up for the lack of a solid narrative backbone.
Vishnu Vinyasam suffers from a lack of complete understanding of Aa Okkati Adakku. It unfortunately relies heavily on the superstition angle for laughs, but it couldn’t quite recreate the emotional payoff of the 1992 film.
That said, there are some genuinely hilarious moments. Nayan Sarika’s car episode, where she asks Vishnu to bring alcohol, and the scenes that follow are quite funny. Her introduction and the way she casually reveals her habits to Vishnu are also entertaining. Sree Vishnu’s 'Veeri Veeri Gummadi Pandu' and 'Vaana Vaana Vaana' sequences are neatly executed and evoke good laughter. Sree Vishnu, now often tagged as the ‘King of Entertainment’, lives up to that image with his impeccable comic timing. He shoulders the film and ensures there are enough laughs to keep the audience engaged.
Nayan Sarika is the film’s major strength. She handles a bold and quirky character with confidence. She delivers a balanced performance in both comic and emotional scenes. The chemistry between the lead pair works well, especially in the first half, where most of the fun moments are concentrated.
However, the film falters in the second half. Several scenes feel repetitive and forced. Sree Vishnu maintains a distinct dialogue delivery style throughout, but at times his fast and low-pitched voice makes certain lines difficult to catch. The narrative shifts focus to Manisha’s family in the latter half, and these portions feel stretched and tedious. The family members’ eccentric behaviour lacks proper justification, and their backstory appears unconvincing and exaggerated.
Tighter writing in the family episodes and climax would have made the film better. The music is below par, and none of the songs leaves a lasting impression. Sree Vishnu is the backbone of the film. He excels in portraying the quirky, superstition-driven character and delivers his punchlines with ease. Nayan Sarika stands out in both humorous and emotional sequences. She carries her role gracefully, especially in the second half.
Satya appears as the sidekick and provides a few laughs. Goparaju Ramana displays a neat performance as Vishnu’s father. Brahmaji and Praveen play faculty members, but their roles lack depth. The supporting cast does their part, but no one else leaves a strong impact. Radhan’s music is average, and the background score does not elevate the proceedings. The cinematography is functional, and the overall technical standards are just about adequate. A few dialogues are witty and well-written, which adds to the entertainment quotient.
Vishnu Vinyasam works largely because of Sree Vishnu’s comic performance, which he carries on his shoulders. However, a weak storyline, repetitive second-half portions, and an unconvincing climax dilute the overall impact. With a stronger script and better emotional grounding, this could have been a solid entertainer. As it stands, it offers a few laughs and serves as a passable time-pass watch.