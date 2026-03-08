Director Sudheer Sreeram: Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini employs subtle dark comedy

Determined to try his luck in films, he sought help from his uncle. Through him, he connected with TV serial director KV Reddy, who was working with Gemini. “That’s how I began my journey in television,” he recalls. He later worked on a few small films as a writer and assistant director. A turning point came when he got an opportunity to work on Evaru, starring Adivi Sesh. “Director Venkat Ramji treated me like a younger brother. He’s like a godfather to me. It’s because of him that I am what I am today,” says Sudheer, adding that Ramji later recommended him as a dialogue writer for Extraordinary Man, starring Nithiin, and to director Mahi V Raghav for the web series Shaitan.