Director Sudheer Sreeram: Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini employs subtle dark comedy

Tollywood is witnessing an influx of talented next-gen filmmakers. The latest to debut is director Sudheer Sreeram with Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini, starring Sivaji and Laya in the lead roles. The film, initially planned for a direct-to-OTT release, moved to a theatrical release. “Watching my name appear on the big screen is an unforgettable feeling,” begins Sudheer with a smile.
Hailing from Nimmakuru, the native place of the legendary NT Rama Rao, Sudheer also names two films that left a lasting impression on him, which eventually led him to films. “I realised how big film personalities were during the audio launch of Andhrawala. Later, at the function of Panjaa, the crowd erupted even before Pawan Kalyan came on stage. That energy made me decide that I wanted to enter the film industry.” When dreams of making it big in the industry started taking wings, his father wasn’t keen on cinema. “He wouldn’t even allow me to watch films on TV. But I would secretly watch old movies at night,” he says with a laugh.
Determined to try his luck in films, he sought help from his uncle. Through him, he connected with TV serial director KV Reddy, who was working with Gemini. “That’s how I began my journey in television,” he recalls. He later worked on a few small films as a writer and assistant director. A turning point came when he got an opportunity to work on Evaru, starring Adivi Sesh. “Director Venkat Ramji treated me like a younger brother. He’s like a godfather to me. It’s because of him that I am what I am today,” says Sudheer, adding that Ramji later recommended him as a dialogue writer for Extraordinary Man, starring Nithiin, and to director Mahi V Raghav for the web series Shaitan.
Explaining how hard it was to return to the industry after a Covid-induced sabbatical after Evaru (2019), Sudheer says he was turned down even by big production houses when he pitched Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini. “During that time, my father passed away. I went back home and was away from the industry for a while. Many didn’t even listen to the story. Some rejected it outright. A few people even fell asleep during the narration,” he says candidly.
Speaking about the casting choices, Sudheer says he felt Sivaji was a perfect choice after the success of 90s: A Middle Class Biopic. “Sivaji responded warmly and asked me to send the pitch deck. He not only agreed to listen to the story but also offered to produce it. He liked the script and suggested Laya as the female lead. Once he came on board, things moved quickly,” says Sudheer. However, Sivaji’s commitments to projects like Court and Dandora delayed the process slightly. The film was conceptualised in 2024, went on floors in 2025, and was completed thereafter.
The project was backed by ETV Win, which initially planned to stream it directly. “But because of director Anil Ravipudi’s encouragement, they decided on a theatrical release,” Sudheer reveals. Describing the film’s tone, he says the film has a treatment similar to that of Tamil filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar. “It’s a crime comedy. My film’s humour is understated and subtle, like that of the films of Tamil director Nelson. The first half is fun-filled, while the second half revolves around crime.”
Interestingly, Sudheer originally titled the film Antha Branthiyena. However, after 90s: A Middle Class Biopic popularised the phrase ‘Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini’, Sivaji felt it would make for a catchy title. He also shares an earlier development. Tamil actor Sriman had once expressed interest in making the story bilingual. “He liked it a lot and wanted to act in the Tamil version, while Srinivas Reddy would play the lead in Telugu. But the pandemic derailed those plans.”
Sudheer clarifies that he did not alter the script after Sivaji’s recent successes and that he stuck to the original plan. “Not a single scene was changed. We only changed the locations and increased the budget to improve the film’s richness.” He believes the film will appeal to a wide audience. “There are many actors in the film, and each has an important role. It’s a complete entertainer.”
As for the future, Sudheer says he has four scripts ready. “I have a typical commercial entertainer, a fantasy subject, and one with a mythological touch. After this film’s release, I plan to pitch them,” he signs off confidently.