Laya: I choose the best among roles I get

Known for her soft and graceful roles, Laya has won three Nandi Awards during her first innings. After she got married in 2006, she moved to the USA and stepped out of the industry. She returned to the big screen with Thammudu (2025), where she played the sister of Nithiin.
Her second film since her return, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini, is all set to release on March 6. Laya is confident that this film will give her the commercial break she has been waiting for, as it presents her in a role she has never attempted before. “Comedy is always enjoyable for everyone. As a child, I loved watching Rajendra Prasad garu’s films. Even now, I enjoy comedy. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini is a wholesome entertainer that everyone can watch and enjoy,” she says.
She reveals that the film is not just a comedy, but also has elements of crime and thriller. “When I first heard the story, I didn’t expect it to have so many layers. There are plenty of twists and turns. It also has elements of thriller, crime, and even dark comedy,” she explains.
Sharing her experience of working with Sivaji after nearly two decades, she says she was initially hesitant to dominate him in certain scenes. “He is a senior actor and recently impressed everyone with his Mangapathi character in Court. But he encouraged me to perform freely and said the character demanded it,” she says.
Laya admits she was deeply disappointed with the failure of Thammudu, but says she has regained composure and is confident of a resurgence. “I sacrificed valuable family time and spent nearly two years on that film. It was my comeback project, and I put in a lot of effort. When it didn’t work, it was very painful. But I am more mature now and confident that I can bounce back,” she adds.
She believes Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini will satisfy audiences. She plays a role, which she describes as the best among those that came her way. “There is something special in this film. I can assure that. I want to explore strong and meaningful characters. Compared to men, women have fewer powerful roles, so I want to choose the best among what comes to me,” she elaborates.
Expressing gratitude to her family for supporting her career and enabling her to balance professional and personal life, Laya says she has already signed two more films. She is also open to opportunities in other languages. Earlier, she worked in Malayalam films alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal. In Kannada, with Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar. “Now it’s a pan-India atmosphere. If good roles come my way, I am ready to explore,” she says. Speaking about her evolving choice of roles, she added, “People think I am soft because of my past roles and my voice. But in real life, I am strong. I may not shout, but I can firmly convey what I feel.”
In her upcoming psychological thriller Vadhala, she will be seen as Jagapathi Babu’s wife in a strong role. She has also signed a socio-fantasy film with senior actor Srikanth. Apart from films, Laya is currently judging the reality show Mad for Each Other alongside director Anil Ravipudi and yesteryear actress Radha. She is also open to acting in web series if offered substantial roles.
Concluding with a praise to the director of Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini, Sudheer Sreeram, Laya says, “He is very clear about what he wants and never compromises, even in dubbing. His strength lies in story, narration, and comedy. He has a bright future ahead,” she signs off with renewed determination to make it big in her second innings as well.