Laya: I choose the best among roles I get

Expressing gratitude to her family for supporting her career and enabling her to balance professional and personal life, Laya says she has already signed two more films. She is also open to opportunities in other languages. Earlier, she worked in Malayalam films alongside Mammootty and Mohanlal. In Kannada, with Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar. “Now it’s a pan-India atmosphere. If good roles come my way, I am ready to explore,” she says. Speaking about her evolving choice of roles, she added, “People think I am soft because of my past roles and my voice. But in real life, I am strong. I may not shout, but I can firmly convey what I feel.”