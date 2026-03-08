Srinath Maganti: I hope audiences will remember my name with this film

After playing notable character roles in several films, Srinath Maganti is stepping into the spotlight as a lead actor with Mension House Mallesh, directed by Bala Satish. Produced by Rajesh under Kanakamedala Productions, the film is set to hit theatres this Friday.
Srinath earlier played key roles in HIT: The First Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, and appeared in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as well as Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri.
Speaking about the piquant title, Srinath says the humour begins right with the title itself, as even if his character, people correctly understand it as “Mansion House.” “In the film, my character mistakenly writes it that way, even though people read it correctly. We wanted something catchy, and it has definitely grabbed attention,” he explains.
Known for his classy appearance in previous films, Srinath is seen in a completely different avatar this time. “In HIT: The First Case, I appeared neat and classy. In Animal too, there was a class touch. In Lucky Baskhar, I sported a vintage look. Many assume I’m classy just by my looks. So it has become a task to prove that I’m a proper Telugu guy. I’m a proper Telugu guy from Ameerpet,” he laughs.
For this film, he underwent a significant transformation and mentally prepared himself by observing people. “I observed real-life characters to prepare for the role. I even stitched one of my mother’s old chunnis into a shirt for authenticity. I had to change a l to become Mallesh. I strongly believe audiences will remember my name after watching this film,” he said confidently.
Speaking about the story, Srinath describes it as a wholesome family entertainer that has him as a wayward fellow who gets straightened out. “It’s about a stubborn and arrogant man who picks up bad habits. The film shows, in an entertaining way, how his mother and wife revive him. It’s a family comedy that everyone can sit together and enjoy,” he says.
The female lead is played by Gayatri Ramana, who appears with a rural makeover in the trailer. “She is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has acted in the web series 100% Love. She has delivered a wonderful performance. In fact, every actor in the film has been very supportive,” he notes, praising director Bala Satish for his meticulous work in his debut. “He paid attention to every detail — body language, dialogue, and characterisation. When a director succeeds, many more good stories will follow,” he says.
He also appreciates the performances of Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Muralidhar Goud, and Rajesh. “Hari, who acted in Keedaa Cola, has done a very good role in this film. Sadly, he passed away before the release. It’s very painful, but through this movie, he will live on forever,” an emotional Srinath quips.
Opening up on his upcoming projects, Srinath reveals he is currently working on Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat. “The shoot is happening in a very fun atmosphere. I am also listening to a few scripts where I will be seen as a solo lead,” he signs off with optimism.