Radikaa: Sarathkumar was initially against Varalaxmi’s acting dreams

Veteran actor Radikaa was in Hyderabad to attend the event of Saraswathi, a film directed by actor Varalaxmi. Speaking at the event, Radikaa opened up about an interesting and emotional chapter from their family’s past.
Recalling a recent incident, she said, “When we were at the airport checking in, someone came up to me and spoke about my film Thaai Kizhavi. Soon after, another person appreciated Sarath’s Aazhi. Also a well-wisher praised Varalaxmi's acting. Sarath was so proud. It was a phenomenal day for us.”
However, Radikaa revealed that things were not always easy when Varalaxmi first expressed her desire to act. “Varu wanted to become an actor, but her father was very much against it. He was so firm that he even called a few producers and told them not to cast his daughter in their films,” Radikaa disclosed.
She shared that Varalaxmi and her mother, Chaya, once approached her seeking support. “At that time, I was shooting for a role where I played a cop. Varu was speaking so fast that I could barely understand her. Then Chaya explained that Varalaxmi wanted to act and asked me to convince Sarath. I told them that I wasn’t the decision-maker, but I would support her choice and take it up with him,” Radikaa recalled.
When they finally met Sarathkumar on a film set, he was shooting a song with Namitha. “As soon as we arrived, he went straight into his caravan. I followed him and spoke about Varu’s wish. Initially, he told her, ‘I have educated you — use your brains.’ But after some persuasion, he eventually agreed,” Radikaa said with a smile.
Radikaa revealed that she had complete faith in Varalaxmi’s talent from the beginning. “I told Sarath that Varu would become one of the finest actors. I also advised her to focus on Telugu cinema. If you succeed here, you will be respected and celebrated. I have done some of my best work in Telugu and received immense love. Tamil is no less, but Telugu offered her stronger characterizations,” she said.
She fondly recalled a moment when Varalaxmi told her, “Aunty, I am shifting to Hyderabad,” marking a turning point in her career. “Today, I am extremely proud of her,” Radikaa added.
Describing that Varalaxmi's success is a personal win, Radikaa said, “I think the happiest person today is my husband Sarath. He may not always show it openly, but he is incredibly proud and overjoyed about Varalaxmi’s success.”
Talking about Saraswathi, Radikaa praised the film’s story. “Such meaningful stories need to be told and encouraged. I am very proud that Varu chose a film like this as her directorial venture,” she concluded.