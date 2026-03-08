It’s official: Thaman to score background music for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

It is noteworthy that Thaman’s impactful background score for They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, played a crucial role in elevating that film’s appeal. Production house Mythri Movie Makers reportedly felt that his expertise would add tremendous value to Ustaad Bhagat Singh as well. “Keeping the film’s timeline and overall vision in mind, this decision has been made to ensure smooth progress without delays. It was taken after mutual discussions and in the best interest of the film,” the statement further mentioned. With post-production work progressing at a brisk pace, the team is now fully focused on wrapping up the final stages. Industry buzz suggests that if the background score is completed soon, the makers might even consider advancing the film’s release date.