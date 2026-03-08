It’s official: Thaman to score background music for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

There had been ongoing speculation about Thaman’s involvement in Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the project, has now confirmed the development.
According to the makers, the decision was made after discussion with Devi Sri Prasad. In an official statement, the production clarified that delays in finalising and sending reels for the background score made it difficult to align with DSP’s schedule. “Due to our delay in finalising and sending reels for background score to DSP, we are unable to match the timeline he had dedicated to this film. Because of his prior commitments, he couldn’t accommodate it despite making every effort,” the statement read.
“We respect his decision, and under mutual consent, we are bringing Thaman on board for the background score. DSP’s songs will make you dance, while Thaman will elevate the film with his background score,” the makers added.
It is noteworthy that Thaman’s impactful background score for They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, played a crucial role in elevating that film’s appeal. Production house Mythri Movie Makers reportedly felt that his expertise would add tremendous value to Ustaad Bhagat Singh as well. “Keeping the film’s timeline and overall vision in mind, this decision has been made to ensure smooth progress without delays. It was taken after mutual discussions and in the best interest of the film,” the statement further mentioned. With post-production work progressing at a brisk pace, the team is now fully focused on wrapping up the final stages. Industry buzz suggests that if the background score is completed soon, the makers might even consider advancing the film’s release date.