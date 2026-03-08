Mrithyunjay movie review: A competent thriller that engages in parts
Mrithyunjay Movie Review(2.5 / 5)
Just a week after the release of Vishnu Vinyasam, actor Sree Vishnu is back to the theatres with Mrithyunjay. While Sree Vishnu has mostly dabbled in comedy and light-hearted roles recently, this time he has opted for an investigative thriller.
Reba Monica John, who made her Telugu debut opposite Sree Vishnu in the hit film Samajavaragamana, once again shares screen space with him and plays a police officer in this film, which marks the directorial debut of Hussain Sha Kiran.
Director: Hussain Sha Kiran
Cast: Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Nandagopal, Sudharshan, Ayyappa Sharma, Sijju, Baladitya, Aishwarya, Racha Ravi and others.
Jay (Sree Vishnu) works at a newspaper, Swecha, but his dream is to become a crime reporter. Unfortunately, he ends up handling advertisements and obituary announcements, generating revenue for the publication. Whenever someone passes away, Jay visits the deceased person’s family and convinces them to publish obituary ads in the newspaper.
During this routine, he notices something unusual about two deaths. Suspecting that there might be more to the incidents than what meets the eye, Jay begins his own investigation, hoping to prove his ability as a crime reporter.
Meanwhile, ACP Seetha Parasuram (Reba Monica John) dismisses any conspiracy theory behind the deaths and declares them accidental, possibly due to pressure from higher officials.
However, Jay continues digging deeper into the mysterious deaths and eventually uncovers shocking revelations. Will ACP Seetha believe Jay’s theory? Were the deaths truly accidents or carefully planned murders? What does Jay ultimately discover? The answers form the crux of the story.
It is clear that Hussain Sha Kiran, who previously worked with Sukumar, wants to attempt something different from routine commercial cinema. Choosing an investigative thriller is itself a bold decision, and the director deserves appreciation for selecting such a subject.
The film begins on an intriguing note with Baladitya’s character returning home, feeling that someone is watching him. His emotional bond with his young daughter is also established early in the narrative. Soon after, the protagonist Jay is introduced along with his professional struggles and his ambition to become a crime reporter.
For a thriller of this nature, the story and screenplay need to be extremely tight and logically convincing. The director makes one wise decision by avoiding typical commercial elements such as duet songs or unnecessary romantic tracks. However, he adds a few comic scenes that feel out of place for a serious investigative thriller. At several points, the film also suffers from logical inconsistencies.
Once the villain’s identity is revealed, the film shifts into a cat-and-mouse game. Some of these sequences are quite well executed and keep the audience engaged. Another noticeable aspect is the way the protagonist is occasionally elevated through dialogue and presentation. While such “hero elevation” is common in commercial entertainers, it feels somewhat unnecessary in a grounded investigative thriller like this.
On the positive side, Sree Vishnu, who is known for his witty dialogue delivery and comedic timing, keeps things restrained here. He maintains a serious tone throughout the film, which suits the character well. The villain’s backstory and the motive behind the murders are presented in an interesting manner, adding some depth to the narrative.
Viewers who enjoy thriller genres may find parts of the film engaging, provided they do not focus too much on the logical gaps. The character of ACP Seetha Parasuram, however, could have been written more strongly, as the role had the potential to add more intensity to the investigation.
Coming to the performances, Sree Vishnu clearly stands out and carries much of the film on his shoulders. He delivers a neat and controlled performance as Jay, portraying the curiosity and determination of an investigative journalist convincingly. This role is quite different from his earlier ones, and he handles the transition smoothly.
Reba Monica John performs well as ACP Seetha Parasuram, though the character itself is not very strongly written. Veer Aryan, who plays the villain, looks impressive on screen and delivers a neat performance. Sudharshan once again gets a lengthy role and provides support, while actors like Racha Ravi and Ayyappa Sharma perform their parts effectively. Aishwarya appears briefly but leaves a decent impression. Senior actor Chinna, who plays a constable, fits the role perfectly.
Technically, the film has its strengths. Kaala Bhairava’s background score supports the thriller mood effectively, while cinematographer Vidya Sagar captures the dark and suspenseful tone of the narrative quite well.
Overall, Mrithyunjay is an investigative thriller that works in parts. Director Hussain Sha Kiran’s intention to present a different kind of story deserves appreciation. With stronger writing and tighter logic, the film could have turned into a much more gripping thriller. Nevertheless, it offers a few engaging moments and can be considered a decent one-time watch for fans of the genre.
Overall, Mrithyunjay is an investigative thriller that works in parts. After a series of period dramas, action entertainers and commercial films, this attempt at a thriller feels refreshing to some extent. Director Hussain Sha Kiran's intention to present a different kind of story deserves appreciation.
With stronger writing and tighter logic, the film could have turned into a much more gripping thriller. Nevertheless, it offers a few engaging moments and can be considered a decent one-time watch for fans of the genre.