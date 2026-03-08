Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini movie review: A routine crime comedy
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini movie review(2 / 5)
Actors Sivaji and Laya were on their comeback spree, and have joined forces in the recent release, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini. While Sivaji recently found success with the web series 90s: Middle Class Biopic and films like Court and Dandoraa, Laya had a rather lukewarm comeback with Thammudu.
Interestingly, Sivaji has also turned producer with this film, which marks the directorial debut of Sudheer Sreeram. Billed as a crime comedy with enough elements to help it stand out, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini, unfortunately, ends up as a routine and template fare.
Director: Sudheer Sreeram
Cast: Sivaji, Laya, Ali, Prince, Dhanraj, Emmanuel, Sarath Lohitasya, Master Rohan, Kadambari Kiran, Sameer and others
Sreeram (Sivaji) works as a Panchayati Raj secretary in a village in the Chittoor district and is known for being strict and honest in his job. One day, he has a quarrel with the local SI Vikram (Prince) over an issue. Meanwhile, Sreeram’s wife Uttara (Laya) is completely opposite to him, often encouraging him to take bribes. Their son Bittu (Rohan) is hyperactive and obsessed with making social media reels.
One day, Vikram visits Sreeram’s house when he is not at home. When Sreeram returns, he finds Vikram dead. Uttara reveals that their son accidentally fired Vikram’s gun and the bullet hit him in the head. Being a straightforward and honest man, what does Sreeram do with Vikram’s body? Meanwhile, the police begin searching for the missing SI, and the proverbial twist in the climax, form the rest of the story.
The story of Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini is highly predictable, and many scenes feel unnecessarily stretched. Several characters are introduced, but most of them do not add much value to the narrative.
There have already been many films with a similar crime comedy premise, and this one fails to stand out among them. The protagonist is portrayed as sincere and honest in his job, but when it comes to family matters, his behaviour changes. While this duality in Sivaji’s character could have been interesting, the writing fails to explore it effectively.
Although the scenes between Sivaji and Laya work reasonably well, they lack the expected comedic impact. Despite having many characters, none of them are strong enough to deliver memorable humour or impactful moments. Ali’s character feels forced and unnecessary. The makers present the climax twist as a major surprise, but it fails to be convincing. Similarly, Prince’s character as the SI could have been established in a more engaging way.
Coming to the performances, Sivaji fits perfectly into the role of a middle-class husband who tries to balance his honesty with family responsibilities. Compared to his recent films after his comeback, this role is slightly different for him. His scenes with Laya are decent.
Laya also plays a character that is different from the soft roles she was known for earlier in her career. However, her character could have been written in a stronger way. Master Rohan manages to provide a few laughs as the energetic kid, and Sharath Lohitaswa appears in a familiar role as a politician.
Dhanraj gets some importance, especially in the climax portions, and Prince, who appears as a cop after a long time, performs adequately in his role. It is good to see him back on screen. However, most of the other characters do not receive enough importance.
There are no songs in the film except for the 'Paya' track that appears during the end credits, featuring Bandla Ganesh. The music is average, while the cinematography is decent and captures the village locations effectively.
Although there are a few interesting moments here and there, Sudheer Sreeram needs to focus more on stronger writing in the future. Overall, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosini ends up neither providing enough laughs nor delivering interesting twists.