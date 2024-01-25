Regulators should facilitate innovation in our universities: UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar

CHENNAI: Regulators should serve as facilitators, aiding universities in maximising their freedom within the existing frameworks. This approach ensures that we embark on a new trajectory, breaking away from the constraints of our rigid education system, said UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar at the ThinkEdu Conclave on Wednesday.

Speaking during the session - Regulator Bodies: Acts in Action - chaired by SASTRA University vice-chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam, the chairman highlighted the need for universities to utilise their freedom to create a more flexible and innovative education system.

Discussing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Kumar noted its alignment with G20 resolutions, emphasising foundational literacy, digital technology integration, relevance in the workforce and cross-border collaboration. He stressed the urgency of implementing these reforms, considering their relevance not just to India but to a larger global population.