Regulators should facilitate innovation in our universities: UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar

CHENNAI: Regulators should serve as facilitators, aiding universities in maximising their freedom within the existing frameworks. This approach ensures that we embark on a new trajectory, breaking away from the constraints of our rigid education system, said UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar at the ThinkEdu Conclave on Wednesday.
Speaking during the session - Regulator Bodies: Acts in Action - chaired by SASTRA University vice-chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam, the chairman highlighted the need for universities to utilise their freedom to create a more flexible and innovative education system.
Discussing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Kumar noted its alignment with G20 resolutions, emphasising foundational literacy, digital technology integration, relevance in the workforce and cross-border collaboration. He stressed the urgency of implementing these reforms, considering their relevance not just to India but to a larger global population.
“We aim to enhance foundational literacy and numeracy among students, leverage digital technology in education, make education more relevant to the future workforce, and foster cross-border collaboration in higher education. This spans research, innovation, capacity, culture, coordination, leadership, content, curriculum, connectivity, infrastructure, and cost sustainability.” Kumar urged a departure from the rigid educational system, citing the example of Jagadish Chandra Bose’s transition from wireless communication to biology. He called for regulators to facilitate innovation and empower institutions to address challenges in implementation.
“The university system, entrenched in a rigid educational framework for the past 70 years, is now at a juncture to embark on a new path. While acknowledging concerns such as infrastructure and funding issues in implementation, it is imperative for our education system to embrace innovation. This underscores the necessity for regulators to adopt a facilitative role, steering clear of micromanaging institutions,” said the UGC chairman.
Speaking on UGC’s role, Kumar highlighted the flexibility it allows students to switch disciplines based on demonstrated competency. “Irrespective of your prior degree or school curriculum, the flexibility exists for individuals to enter any discipline, contingent upon the demonstration of competence. NEP recommends the creation of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). Once established, these regulatory entities can collaboratively devise common reforms,” emphasised the UGC chairman.
Kumar advocated leveraging digital technology to make high-quality education accessible and affordable. He discussed the goal to train 50 lakh teachers in the higher education system in the next year under the Malviya mission teacher training centres.