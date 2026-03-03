ThinkEdu 2026: AI agents to power India’s next technology leap: Ashok Krish

CHENNAI: Artificial intelligence will define India’s next technological leap, and building a scalable ecosystem of AI agents is key to that transformation, said Ashok Krish, Global Head – Advisory and Consulting, AI Cloud, Tata Consultancy Services, at ThinkEdu Conclave 2026 on Monday.

Krish opened his session, titled “From Classrooms to Creators: Building India’s AI-Ready Talent at Scale”, on a tongue-in-cheek note.

“How many of you know me through Instagram and YouTube? And how many of you know me as the Head of AI Practice at TCS?” he asked, drawing an immediate contrast between his online persona and his corporate role.

Reflecting on the current phase of AI development, he said the world is living through a rare and transformative technological moment. His presentation featured around 20 AI agents capable of conducting research, reading scientific papers, performing fact-checking and carrying out analytics, among other tasks.