ThinkEdu 2026: It is good for the country to make its own AI models, says Shashi Shekhar Vempati

CHENNAI: During the session titled ‘AI for India – Creating our Own Models’, focused on how the country can design its own AI models aligned with its linguistic, economic and social realities, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, co-founder of the DeepTech for Bharat Foundation and former CEO of Prasar Bharati, shared the dais with senior journalist Ravi Shankar on Monday.

Building our own AI models is always good for the Indian context because most used AI platforms like ChatGPT are trained on information available online. Shashi Shekhar Vempati takes as an example how many Indian presidents have been of Telugu origin. “The AI model will not consider Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan because he was born in the Madras Presidency. Hence, it is always good to have our own AI models that understand the Indian dialects, languages and society,” he said.

“AI is improving at an exponential rate for the first time in human history. Here it is improving itself over and over again. The best analogy for this is the delta wave that we experienced during Covid-19, where the graph just went up. The same phenomenon is happening with AI. However, there exists a big risk of ending up with deep structural gaps,” Vempati said.