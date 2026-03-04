‘Education is important, but it should also lead to jobs’: West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose

CHENNAI: West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday explored the relationship between education, public service, and nation building. He spoke on the theme, ‘Academics and Public: Service Lessons for Tomorrow’.

To highlight the importance of education as an exercise of nation-building, Bose quoted the Kothari Commission Report, which states that the “destiny of India is being shaped in her classrooms”.

“Education is not policy, nor is it these seminars we hold. Education is what remains after one forgets what has been learned in the classroom,” he added, paraphrasing Einstein.

“We proudly say, ‘Education is empowerment,’ ‘Education is emancipation,’ ‘Education is enlightenment’ — these are true, but education must also lead to employment,” he added.