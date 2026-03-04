ThinkEdu 2026: Country lacks dedicated oral health policy, says MP Prabha

CHENNAI: India does not have a dedicated dental health policy under the National Health Mission, and this has contributed to low awareness about oral healthcare, said dentist and Davangere MP Dr Prabha Mallikarjun at the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by TNIE on Tuesday.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Fast Forwarding Healthcare: Equity and Accessibility’, she said that while dentists are posted at primary, secondary and tertiary levels in government hospitals, specialist services remain largely absent.

Dr Indu Bhushan, bureaucrat, economist and former CEO of Ayushman Bharat, said awareness and knowledge about healthcare vary widely across the country depending on income levels, caste and urban-rural divides.

Responding to a question from session chair Ravi Shankar, consulting editor of The Sunday Standard, on why nearly 80% of children in India suffer from tooth decay, Dr Mallikarjun said dental caries is highly prevalent but preventable through routine screening from school age.