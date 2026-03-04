TN leads in SS scheme, but GoI still denies funds: Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: The ‘Dravidian model’, which emphasises equality and “everything for everyone”, is not merely a social commitment but smart economics that enhances the state’s productivity, said Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday.

He was speaking during a ThinkEdu Conclave session chaired by K Vaidiyanathan, editor of Dinamani. The minister added that their upcoming manifesto will once again promise to move education from the Concurrent List to the State List.

He said, “When every child studies and every mind begins to work, the entire state becomes more productive. That is what we are focusing on through the Dravidian model.”

Responding to a question on whether the absence of a third language in the school curriculum was a drawback of the Dravidian model, the minister said the government’s position is that Tamil represents the state’s cultural roots, while English serves as a bridge to wider opportunities.

Tamil safeguards identity, confidence and self-respect, whereas proficiency in English ensures access to technology, law and science. The state therefore views Tamil as a language of identity and English as a language of opportunity, he said.