Home Explainers

Ayodhya explained: All you need to know about Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Ayodhya town, the ground zero of the controversy, has turned into a sea of khaki as security measures have been stepped up there along with many other towns and cities across Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 08th November 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel guard the premises near the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site as the verdict date nears in Ayodhya Friday Nov. 8 2019.

Police personnel guard the premises near the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site as the verdict date nears in Ayodhya Friday Nov. 8 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The 69-year-old Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case has finally come to an end on Saturday with the Supreme Court handing over the disputed site to the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas - a trust to be formed in three months by the Centre. A five-acre alternate land was announced for the building of a mosque for the Muslims. Outgoing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, CJI designate S A Bobde, Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer were in the constitution bench that delivered the unanimous verdict.

What then was the Ayodhya dispute?

Hindu mythology says Lord Ram was born on the bank of Sarayu river in Ayodhya, identified with Ayodhya town of Faizabad district of present-day Uttar Pradesh. To mark Lord Ram's birthplace, as per Hindu beliefs, a temple was constructed there in the ancient era. There are claims that Mughal emperor Babur razed this temple in 1528 and built his mosque over it. The Supreme Court said the ASI survey did not support this. This very mosque, called 'Babri Masjid', was dismantled by karsevaks on December 6, 1992. The 2.77 acres of land where the mosque stood was at the centre of the dispute.

Who were the litigants in the case?

There were three key parties — The Nirmohi Akhara (manager of the shrine), the UP Sunni Wakf Board (administrators of all wakfs) and Ram Lalla, the deity. Ram Lalla entered the litigation in 1980 through Deoki Nandan Agarwal, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court and a 'committed' devotee of Lord Ram. Later, All India Hindu Mahasabha and individuals such as Iqbal Ansari joined the litigation after they sided either with the Hindu or the Muslim parties.

When did the case first come before the judiciary? What happened in the courts?

In 1822, an official working in the Faizabad court filed a case claiming that a temple was existing underneath the mosque. The case was dismissed by the court.

In December 1949, Hindu activists entered the mosque and placed idols of Lord Ram. The mosque was later seized by the government to quell communal tensions. The court ordered people not to remove the idols. It also stopped the structure from being used as a mosque. In the following years, both Hindu and Muslim groups filed claims over the disputed structure.

In 1986, a Faizabad district court allowed Hindus to worship at the site. The then Rajiv Gandhi government at the centre allowed VHP to conduct shilanyas (stone-laying ceremony) on land next to the Babri Masjid.

In 1990-91, BJP leader LK Advani began a 'rath yatra' for the construction of a Ram temple. Thousands of karsevaks meanwhile assembled in Ayodhya leading to clashes.

When was the Babri Masjid demolished? What happened next?

On December 6, 1992, karsevaks demolished the Babri Masjid structure.

Dissatisfied with the Allahabad HC verdict in September 2010, all three litigants filed cases in the Supreme Court and got it stayed.

In September-October 2019, the SC conducted day-to-day hearing of the case for 40 days and reserved the judgment. The final verdict is expected to be pronounced before the current CJI Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

What was the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court?

In September 2010, the Allahabad HC ruling trifurcated the disputed area among the three litigants. The inner courtyard (where the central dome stood before demolition) went to Ram Lalla. The Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi went to the Nirmohi Akhara. The Muslim side was left to take possession of the extra land in and around the structure.

Was there any historical evidence of the presence of a temple at the disputed site?

On the orders of the high court, the Archaeological Survey of India conducted a probe in 2003. In its report, the ASI said it found the presence of a huge temple-like structure with walls and pillars underneath the demolished mosque. The survey, however, was disputed by some of the ASI members who were part of the team. 

What did each of the three litigants want?

The Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla wanted possession of the land for the construction of a Ram temple. The Muslim party wanted to rebuild a mosque at the same location. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Explainers news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya case Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Ranjan Gogoi Ram birth place Babri Masjid
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp