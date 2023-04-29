Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is mounting pressure to include caste-related questions to understand the economic well-being of marginalized communities accurately. Previous censuses have only published data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, besides the general category.

The demand now is to include the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This will make the census reflect the present socio-economic status of various castes and updated OBC figures.

Why is caste census being demanded?

A caste-based census gathers data on economic status and other caste-related information of every Indian family, both in rural and urban areas to help the authorities define deprivation indicators and map inequalities at a broader level. This data helps better policy-making by identifying both disadvantaged and privileged sections of society. Many political parties feel that the present reservation being based on the last caste census conducted in 1931 does not reflect the correct numbers.

The first and last caste census

The first census in India to include data on caste was conducted in 1881. From 1931 until 1941 caste-based data was collected but not published. The UPA government conducted SEBCs in 2011. It was the first caste-based census since 1931. The data was, however, not published. The population of OBCs was 52% as last recorded in the 1931 caste census.

Is Caste Census constitutionally mandated?

Article 340 of the Constitution authorises the appointment of a commission to investigate the conditions of SEBCs and the difficulties under which they labour. The commission is assigned to make recommendations for the Union or any State necessary for the removal of such difficulties and to improve the conditions of the Socially and Economically Backward Classes.

Who is seeking Caste Census?

A large number of political parties have publicly expressed support for a caste census, while the Central government has cited the need for more time to conduct it. The NDA government agreed to a Caste Census in 2018. However, in 2021, it rejected a demand for another SECC by the Maharashtra Government citing policy issues and administrative challenges.

Why is Caste Census being opposed?

Critics say a caste-based census may give rise to the demand for more reservation in jobs and educational institutions from various communities. The Mandal Commission previously granted reservations to 27% of jobs under the Central government and public sector undertakings, resulting in a total of 49% reservations for SC, ST, and OBC. The Supreme Court had capped the reservation to 50% through the Indira Sawhney judgment. There is now a demand for removing this cap.

How is the cast census gaining momentum?

The Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea challenging the Bihar caste survey in January 2023. The Bihar government’s Caste survey is now underway. In 2015, the Karnataka government conducted a caste survey which was not released.

What next?

The decennial census was due in 2021. It has been delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The government has to take a call on whether or not to include caste in the next census.

