Quest for 'Green Deepavali': Why barium firecracker proliferation continues despite SC ban?

MADURAI: The Supreme Court bench recently said the court’s earlier orders restricting the manufacture and sale of barium and joint crackers to curb air and noise pollution were applicable across the country and not just to Delhi-NCR. While hearing a plea seeking directions to the Rajasthan government to ban barium crackers during festivals, justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh observed that polluting the environment with such celebrations amounted to “selfishness.”

On September 22, the court had rejected petitions by firecracker units seeking permission for the manufacture and sale of firecrackers containing barium and joined fireworks as per new standards. "It is a wrong perception that it is the duty of the court when it comes to pollution and environmental protection. People have to come forward. It is for everyone to manage air and sound pollution," the bench said. Coming as it did days ahead of Deepavali, its advisory was a wake-up call to all stakeholders.

The ban

Except for ‘green crackers’, the Supreme Court had banned all other fireworks in October 2018, the ramifications of which were felt by manufacturers and lakhs of workers at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar, a small town in Tamil Nadu, and other hubs elsewhere in the country. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) told the Supreme Court that two ingredients in firecrackers, barium nitrate and aluminium powder, were major pollutants. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted that garland crackers are a major causative agent of noise pollution and litter. However, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the nodal agency granting licenses to cracker units, filed an affidavit favouring cracker manufacturers.

The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) suggested zeolite as an additive to reduce emissions by 30-35 per cent. As part of their concerted effort to cushion the industry from the adverse effects of the verdict, the CSIR-NEERI on August 22, 2018, inaugurated the Green Fireworks Testing Laboratory at AAA College in Sivakasi. The lab helped manufacturers test their products and get certification from CSIR-NEERI’s head office in Nagpur. Currently, more than 900 manufacturers have CSIR-NEERI certification.

The Barium Problem Barium compounds are used as oxidisers as they produce green flames Barium nitrate is a noxious chemical that is responsible for cardiotoxic and bronchoconstrictor effects Barium sulphate and barium carbonate, two naturally occurring barium compounds, are insoluble and do not affect human health But barium compounds produced as a byproduct of fireworks combustion like barium oxide and barium hydroxide are soluble and easily absorbed by the body Workers exposed to dust containing barium could experience severe baritosis and bronchial irritation over time Rapid hypokalemia caused by barium poisoning results in cardiac dysrhythmias, weakened muscles, and respiratory failu re

Green crackers

CSIR-NEERI chief scientist Sadhana Rayalu describes green crackers as those that reduce emissions. They have a typical pyrotechnic composition comprising the fuel, oxidiser and an optional binder to give structural integrity for special light and sound effects. Green crackers are “environmentally benign by design” with characteristic features for reduced environmental footprint. The term gained formal recognition in October 2018 subsequent to the Supreme Court order, adds Rayalu, who is also the coordinator for fireworks activities across the nation.

The facilitator

CSIR-NEERI tests firecracker manufacturers’ trial samples to ensure that emissions are as per guidelines. Green firecrackers have a smaller shell size, eliminate ash usage, reduce the use of raw materials in the composition, are of uniform acceptable quality, use additives such as dust suppressants to reduce emissions with specific reference to particulate matter (PM), SO2 and NO2. So far, CSIR-NEERI has tested nearly 4,000 firecracker samples from across the country. The possible alternatives for barium salt are potassium and strontium nitrate.

Transition procedure

To transition to green crackers, manufacturers first need to register by signing a non-disclosure agreement with the CSIR-NEERI. Manufacturers are then given proprietary formulas developed by CSIR-NEERI for producing various varieties of crackers. They need to strictly follow them and submit samples of their products to the CSIR-NEERI for testing. If the samples are in line with CSIR-NEERI's specifications, they get a certification. Then, the manufacturers approach the PESO for final approval. The government and the CSIR-NEERI jointly set up a testing centre in Virudhunagar four years ago to help manufacturers easily get their samples processed.

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA) president P Ganesan says firecracker sales dived after the Supreme Court verdict in 2018. "Green crackers have lesser emissions. TANFAMA members have stopped producing barium products like garland crackers (saravedi in Tamil or lari in Hindi). At present, we use potassium nitrate, calcium nitrate and sodium nitrate for manufacturing green crackers. Following the Supreme Court order, TANFAMA members make green firecrackers alone," he says.

State Fire and Industrial Safety Committee member and Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association (TIFMA) general secretary K Kannan concurs. He says nearly 95 per cent of TIFMA members have had their crackers tested at CSIR-NEERI and received certification from PESO. A PESO-Nagpur license is mandatory for units that handle more than 150 kg of chemicals a day, while the PESO-Chennai license is sufficient for units handling chemicals in the range of 15-150 kg a day.

There isn't a satisfactory substitute for barium for manufacturing garland crackers and flower pots. Using strontium nitrate, a few manufacturers do produce flower pots, sparklers and other crackers. But, they are not of high quality. Besides, they are stable only for three months, Kannan adds.

Oversight failure

So, are Indian firecrackers largely green? Far from it. Small cracker manufacturer association’s president G Vinayagamoorthi says 70 per cent of the firecracker units are blatantly manufacturing garland crackers and other unapproved varieties of fireworks despite the barium ban. Oversight authorities collecting bribes during inspections and letting them continue with barium is the main cause for violation of the court's order, he adds.

For example, about 280 cracker units function in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district with a District Revenue Officer's (DRO) license. The DRO license is issued to units that handle up to 15 kg of chemicals a day. Many of these small units are leased or subleased. Whether or not the actual manufacturer has a license is uncertain. That is one of the reasons why accidents occur in such units. Officials turn a blind eye to this, Vinayagamoorthi informs.

TIFMA general secretary Kannan says most accidents occur in DRO-licensed firecracker units that do not adhere to rules. "Use of banned chemicals and accommodating more workers in one room beyond the prescribed capacity are the other causes for accidents. Compared to other districts, Sivakasi manufacturers with PESO licenses strictly adhere to norms. Other districts use banned chemicals like potassium chlorate and silver fulminate, which are risky chemicals. This is the major cause for recent accidents at trading centres. It must be monitored and prevented,” he adds.

As per the Explosive Rules, licensees are responsible for the entire unit. If a licensee wants to lease out his cracker unit, he/she must get a 'no-objection' certificate from district authorities. This, however, is hardly followed and most contractual units operate illegally. All firecracker manufacturers must be brought under PESO in order to prevent accidents and make the industry safe, suggests Kannan.

Fake stamping

Activist S Veera Perumal alleges that all firecracker units in Virudhunagar simply label their product as green crackers. The inspection team just reads the labels and clears them. Proper inspection must be done to identify the ingredients before certification to eliminate fly-by-night operators, he suggests.

In sum, can we expect less smoke this Deepavali? That might be hoping for too much as the proliferation of barium crackers remains unchecked. Unless there is stringent testing at the small units that are out of the PESO ambit, the problem will not go away. Weaning small manufacturers away from barium while protecting livelihoods and saving lives is the only way forward.

The ban

Except for 'green crackers', the Supreme Court had banned all other fireworks in October 2018, the ramifications of which were felt by manufacturers and lakhs of workers at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar, a small town in Tamil Nadu, and other hubs elsewhere in the country. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) told the Supreme Court that two ingredients in firecrackers, barium nitrate and aluminium powder, were major pollutants. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted that garland crackers are a major causative agent of noise pollution and litter. However, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the nodal agency granting licenses to cracker units, filed an affidavit favouring cracker manufacturers. The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) suggested zeolite as an additive to reduce emissions by 30-35 per cent. 