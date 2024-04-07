Fishing for votes in troubled Island waters

Zamindari rights

The 1968 document says the Raja of Ramnad had zamindari rights on the island till the Ramnad Estate was taken over by the Government of Madras in 1949 under the Estates Abolition Act (1948). The zamindari had been granted to the Raja of Ramnad by the East India Company in 1803. But there was no documentation to establish the ownership. The question of ownership of Katchatheevu came up at a conference on fishing rights in 1921 between India and Ceylon (later Sri Lanka). The then British India accepted the British Ceylon's claim to the island subject to the zamindari rights of the Raja of Ramnad and intimated the Secretary of State for India accordingly, but did not ratify the proceedings.

The backgrounder includes a note by the then Commonwealth Secretary Y D Gundevia on May 10, 1961, which said, the then unstable political situation in Ceylon did not make the atmosphere right for any honest, healthy discussion on Katchatheevu. Besides, since Ceylon was not anxious to discuss the matter at that point, "it would not be in our interest to take the initiative and risk having to give up the island." That was the note that provoked Nehru to make that insensitive 'little island' comment.

The trade-off

But a dispassionate reading of the RTI documents suggests Karunanidhi went by the supreme national interest while giving his concurrence to the proposed accord. One of the important points the then foreign secretary Kewal Singh underlined when he met Karunanidhi on June 19, 1974 in Madras—days before the treaty—was of a secret oil find off Kanniyakumari, which India wants on its side of the maritime border. By yielding on Katchatheevu, the country wanted as big a chunk of the oil strike area as possible in the Wagde Bank, in its deal with Sri Lanka.

Singh explained the relative weakness of India's claim for sovereignty over Katchatheevu, saying Sri Lanka (name change in 1972) had a much stronger case. When the CM asked whether the issue could be kept pending for some more time, Singh replied in the negative, citing external compulsions (Lanka's extensive drilling in the Gulf of Mannar area and their pro-Chinese lobby) and certain domestic imperatives (oil find).

"The present stage, when the relations with Sri Lanka are cordial and when knowledge of oil strikes in the area is not open, and in view of the basic weakness in our case, it is time to consider such solution as would not adversely affect our overall interests in the waters between Indian and Sri Lanka," Singh said.