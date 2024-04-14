How SC pushed the VVPAT transparency envelope so far

NEW DELHI: When the Supreme Court recently sought responses from the Election Commission of India and the Centre on a plea seeking full count of VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips in polls, several political parties saw in it an important first step to make the election process free and fair. At present, VVPAT paper slips of only five randomly-selected EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) in each assembly constituency or each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency are physically verified.

The VVPAT is an independent vote verification system which permits an elector to see whether the vote he cast went to the right candidate. The VVPAT case will come up before the SC on April 16 — three days before the first phase of the general elections are scheduled to take place.

Though the government buys nearly 24 lakh VVPATs, paper slips of around 20,000 such machines alone are physically counted. But since questions keep swirling over the reliability of the electronic voting process, all VVPAT slips must be counted, the plea emphasised since even a single mismatch could vitiate voter trust in free and fair elections. The petitioners criticised the ECI's existing stipulation of sequential verification of five VVPATs, saying if simultaneous verification is done instead and more officers deployed for counting, complete VVPAT verification can be done within five to six hours.

Echoing the plea, the Congress in its election manifesto promised that if it gets the popular mandate, election laws would suitably be amended to allow the voter to hold and deposit the machine-generated voting slip into the VVPAT unit after casting the ballot through the EVM.

Besides, "The electronic vote tally will be matched against the VVPAT slip tally," the manifesto added.