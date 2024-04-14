What we know so far about Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel

The Israeli army has confirmed that one of its bases was damaged in the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel on April 13, 14, 2024, online news magazine The Cradle reports.

"Some damage has been recorded, including at a military base in the south of the country," Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari has been quoted as saying by The Cradle.

Daniel Hagari added that minor damage was inflicted on the base and that one girl in the Negev region was injured by shrapnel. According to another report the injured has been identified as a 7-year-old Muslim girl.

Israel, according to Al Jazeera, said that more than 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq and Yemen. Israel added that the vast majority of the drones and missiles have been intercepted.

The Times of Israel quoting the IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said early Sunday that in total, Iran launched more than 300 projectiles at Israel –170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles — and that 99 percent of them were intercepted by air defenses.

The Israeli multi-language online newspaper quoted the US President Joe Biden as saying that the United States helped Israel take out almost all of the around 300 drones and missiles fired at it in a “unprecedented attack” from Iran, amid reported fears in Washington that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will try to pull the Americans into wider regional conflict.

US military aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers that were moved to the region over the past week assisted Israeli air defense systems in intercepting a large wave of drones and missiles launched toward the country from Iran late Saturday.

“Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our service members, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles,” Biden was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.